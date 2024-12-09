Best Album closer

Is your name Israel Adesanya?
Any genre, what would you put as one of your favorite or most memorable album closer (no right or wrong answers)


The dramatic emotional conclusion followed by hellish noise



Metallica having the balls to end an album with just yanking the cord immediatley after James says "Go!"



and of course my personal fave



I can go on all day but lets give y'all a chance
 
I love this one even more in retrospect because it kind of sounds like the bridge between this album and their next one in terms of the band's sound.



This whole album is short bursts of energy and at the end they just expand it all out and let it breathe and it's great.

 
Fucking forgot earthmover is a closer, another example of a group just fucking everything off at the end of the record and going nuts and pouring everything into it.

 
Turns out quite a few of my favorite songs are closers

 
