Best Album closer

Any genre, what would you put as one of your favorite or most memorable album closer (no right or wrong answers)
The dramatic emotional conclusion followed by hellish noise
Metallica having the balls to end an album with just yanking the cord immediatley after James says "Go!"
and of course my personal fave
I can go on all day but lets give y'all a chance
