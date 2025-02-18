  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Best Actors, Oscar 1994.

Why Raul Julia wasn't nominated?

Tom Hanks won for playing a lawyer with AIDS

Meanwhile, Julia was literally diyng of Cancer and pulled off an acting masterclass by playing one of thr greatest video game vilain of all time.



Is it the best performance ever by an actor in a terrible movie?
 
Sonny Qc said:
Why Raul Julia wasn't nominated?

Tom Hanks won for playing a lawyer with AIDS

Meanwhile, Julia was literally diyng of Cancer and pulled off an acting masterclass by playing one of thr greatest video game vilain of all time.



Is it the best performance ever by an actor in a terrible movie?
For Tom Hanks, it was the greatest day of his life. But for Raul Julia, it was Sunday
 
Mr.bison in street fighters ? … I never saw that movie but I guess it has to do with being a video game adaptation
 
Versez said:
Mr.bison in street fighters ? … I never saw that movie but I guess it has to do with being a video game adaptation
It's the greatest bad movie ever,
go out of your way to watch it.

But not in french,
In English with JCVD playing an american soldiers with a terrible belgian accent if funnier.
 
Julia was a great actor. Real loss to the film, tv, and stage world when he passed. Think of how many more great performances we would have seen from Raul Julia and John Cazale had they lived into their 80s.
 
Sonny Qc said:
It's the greatest bad movie ever,
go out of your way to watch it.

But not in french,
In English with JCVD playing an american soldiers with a terrible belgian accent if funnier.
I will put it in my to watch list of 2025. I still have this old kid movie that I want to rewatch…1739911779768.jpeg
 
Sonny Qc said:
It's the greatest bad movie ever,
go out of your way to watch it.

But not in french,
In English with JCVD playing an american soldiers with a terrible belgian accent if funnier.
Don't forget the cocaine, he was doing shit tons of cocaine.

Also, Raul Julia is awesome
 
fingercuffs said:
Who?
images
 
Sonny Qc said:
It's the greatest bad movie ever,
go out of your way to watch it.

But not in french,
In English with JCVD playing an american soldiers with a terrible belgian accent if funnier.
I deers of piss will always be funny. Also Raul Julia accepted the role for his kids.

 
fingercuffs said:
I mean videp game film doesn't really scream Oscar.
He was dying of cancer but did it because his kids were fans of the game.

Raul Julia accepted the role of M. Bison because his children were fans of the Street Fighter games, and he wanted to participate in a film that he thought they would enjoy with him.
<DCrying>
 
