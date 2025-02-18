Best Actors, Oscar 1994.

Sonny Qc
Titanium Belt
@Titanium
- Joined
- Feb 3, 2016
- Messages
- 37,612
- Reaction score
- 45,661
Why Raul Julia wasn't nominated?
Tom Hanks won for playing a lawyer with AIDS
Meanwhile, Julia was literally diyng of Cancer and pulled off an acting masterclass by playing one of thr greatest video game vilain of all time.
Is it the best performance ever by an actor in a terrible movie?
Tom Hanks won for playing a lawyer with AIDS
Meanwhile, Julia was literally diyng of Cancer and pulled off an acting masterclass by playing one of thr greatest video game vilain of all time.
Is it the best performance ever by an actor in a terrible movie?