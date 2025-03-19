Best action still image in mma history?

wildchild88
Great choice. When you see the landing it’s amazing he didn’t break his neck.There are a lot, but this one is pretty cinematic.
View attachment 1087434
Great choice, that suplex was devastating, I think everyone couldn't believe Fedor absorbed it.
I always loved the Anderson head kick on Belfort, that kick came out of nowhere, it was lightning fast and if you blinked you had missed it, it was so accurate and brutal