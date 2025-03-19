  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Best action still image in mma history?

Randleman's explosive power was off the charts. He launched both of them into the air. Not an easy feat.
 
Great choice, that suplex was devastating, I think everyone couldn't believe Fedor absorbed it.

I always loved the Anderson head kick on Belfort, that kick came out of nowhere, it was lightning fast and if you blinked you had missed it, it was so accurate and brutal

images
 
A few come to mind.

Francis turning Reem into a Pez dispenser.

Hendo providing Bisping the TSGH Hendobomb lesson.

CroCop Wandy staredown.
 
HI SCOTT NEWMAN said:
Andersons kick reminded me of a chameleon, shooting it’s tongue out and catching a fly.
 
