Besides Jones/Aspinall, who are top 5 best UFC HWs currently?

DiazSlap
Gane-Obviously
Then it gets dicey…Stipe is old and has not fought in forever.
Almeida may drop down to 205.
Blaydes is prone to getting Zulu’d
Rozencrack is marginal, Tai has 5 straight losses, Volkov is big but slow and also old.
Can Parker Porker step up? He is a young 39, Joe
Lewis is always dangerous but like a turtle when on his back.
Any others come to mind? Salsa boy?
Come on folks, this is the evolution of MMA.
