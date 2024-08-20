Besides Jones/Aspinall, who are top 5 best UFC HWs currently?

Gane-Obviously

Then it gets dicey…Stipe is old and has not fought in forever.

Almeida may drop down to 205.

Blaydes is prone to getting Zulu’d

Rozencrack is marginal, Tai has 5 straight losses, Volkov is big but slow and also old.

Can Parker Porker step up? He is a young 39, Joe

Lewis is always dangerous but like a turtle when on his back.

Any others come to mind? Salsa boy?

Come on folks, this is the evolution of MMA.
 
DiazSlap said:
Much better, but you left out Porter…

Tai vs Porker for the inaugural “Diabeetus” Belt
Māori has about 400% more diabetes then normal so we need to know where Porker starts from to make it a fair fight!
If he is american he is probably diabetic from the start so that might disqualify him.
 
Gane
Volkov
Blaydes
Pav
Stipe

It's pretty obvious at this point who the best outside of Tom is.
 
Lord Pyjamas said:
Māori has about 400% more diabetes then normal so we need to know where Porker starts from to make it a fair fight!
If he is american he is probably diabetic from the start so that might disqualify him.
Porker is Brazilian I believe…here he is with his twin brother…
 
DiazSlap said:
Porker is Brazilian I believe…here he is with his twin brother…
Yeah very little diabetic vibe there. The commission probably wouldn't let them fight each other.
It was a great idea and it makes me sad too see it fail so soon. Maybe you could talk with Dana?
 
Lord Pyjamas said:
Yeah very little diabetic vibe there. The commission probably wouldn't let them fight each other.
It was a great idea and it makes me sad too see it fail so soon. Maybe you could talk with Dana?
Well, i called DW and he said Augusto Sakai could step in for Porker so the DMF Belt will be constructed
 
I've always said that you gotta make top 5 for HW because of how shallow it is. But now it's almost tragic. We used to have Werdum, Sea Level Cain, Stipe, Cormier and now it's Aspinall, Jones who doesn't fight and scores of Tuivasas/Pavlovichs/Blaydes's.
 
