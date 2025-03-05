  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Besides being Russian, what exactly about Ankalobov make people think he can take Alex?

Ank’s beat win is probably a decision vs Rakic…

He is not some Kabib level wrestler with endless cardio to wrassle’ for 5 Rounds.

His striking is not on the same level as Alex.

Where is Magomed a danger to our hero Alejandro Poatan?
 
Dudes from the Caucasus region are superior combatants, it is what it is. But Poatan’s left hand is the great equalizer so I got him winning.
 
Because he throws punches and kicks and sometimes, get this, Poatan gets hit by punches or kicks.
 
Luthien said:
No idea why they would root for a guy that will barely defend the belt once per year over super active Alex 🤷‍♀️
Because of the meltdowns. They will be glorious.

Imagine having Ank, Belal and hopefully Khamzat and Evloev all champions at the same time.

We'd have deranged lunatics all over this place incomprehensibly ranting about beards and bathtubs. It would be great fun.
 
You think people think ank can beat Alex simply because he's Russian? What a weird flex.
 
"He's not a one dimensional specialist, he's a well rounded MMA fighter".

What an indictment.
 
Dr Fong said:
Because of the meltdowns. They will be glorious.

Imagine having Ank, Belal and hopefully Khamzat and Evloev all champions at the same time.

We'd have deranged lunatics all over this place incomprehensibly ranting about beards and bathtubs. It would be great fun.
Meanwhile this would be you if Pereira won

1741220797616.png

Continuing to cry about Pereira and his fans like the little inbred obsessed old man you are <lmao>

giphy.gif
 
