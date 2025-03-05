Besides being Russian, what exactly about Ankalobov make people think he can take Alex?

DiazSlap
Ank’s beat win is probably a decision vs Rakic…
He is not some Kabib level wrestler with endless cardio to wrassle’ for 5 Rounds.
His striking is not on the same level as Alex.
Where is Magomed a danger to our hero Alejandro Poatan?
