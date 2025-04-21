Elections Bernie/AOC 2028 ticket

These 2 have been making the rounds all over the country attracting GINORMOUS crowds. They are starting very early and gaining massive grounds trying to attract Independents and Republicans over to their side. I know there has been several polling done that shows these 2 would have won in a landslide if they ran against Trump in 2024.

Would you support this Presidential ticket in 2028?
 
They are not the ticket,

But they are plowing the field for the next crop to rise..

Harvest is still a year away, relax, sit back and watch it grow..
 
They certainly are popular with a good number of Democrats. Bernie is a good communicator and that tends to win over many.

They are not duo that I would vote for, but are two to keep an eye on.

I watched this Thomas Sowell video on AOC and what she has been saying this morning ~

 
<DisgustingHHH>
 
Numerous studies show that American women shift more right wing after becoming mothers.

Old Bernie must be hoping no one is stupid enough to knock AOC up.
 
