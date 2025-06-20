Bernard Hopkins...how good was he?

So, just to throw this out from the start, i fucking cant stand this bloke, i think his attitude stinks, his style was dreadful to watch and his record...well, lets talk about Hopkins

So, this may come as a surprise to some people, but he was in prison and lost his first fight, nope, not a surprise to anyone..

In his first serious test he lost to arguably the greatest fighter of all time at one point in his life, was RJJ unbeatable, he looked it when he was younger, so he can have a pass for that one

Then he middles his way to a MW title, and then defended it against a lot of mediocre fighters, while never trying to unify, he had a few signature wins, mainly against Trinidad, DLH and Winky, all of who were moving up to their last weight class, Bernard however was 3 lower than he would climb. I feel like he used his reign to really pick out guys who were a little too small or just not of championship calibre at the weight

After the Howard Eastman fight, he had a patchy record, i was never a fan, hated his attitude and still dont really rate his record, he actually started off as a LHW, but decided that wasnt for him
 
He had quiet the indian summer imo trouncing tarver and pavlik as the underdog, sd with calzaghe, beat pascal and cloud, remaining champ til 49. Being sniffy is undeserved.
 
