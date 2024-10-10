  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Rumored Berlanga vs Rosado

JFC please stay retired Gabe. Dude is a warrior and I want to see him keep his health.
 
What a joke, i thought he retired and is a full tome commentator now lol.
 
cmon Gabe, beat the fuck out of this dude and have one last hurrah

(if this is true)
 
How do you go from Canelo...to this.
Sad thing is, even in his loss he looked way better than many people gave him credit for.
Boxing is a sport where athletes continously kill any and all momentum.
Hope it's not true
 
