Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature may not be available in some browsers.
Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process.
More info here
How do you go from Canelo...to this.
Sad thing is, even in his loss he looked way better than many people gave him credit for.
Boxing is a sport where athletes continously kill any and all momentum.
Hope it's not true