This Cambridge MA based company with labs in Switzerland and Beijing China has cleared a massive hurdle in late stage testing in China an US. "Chinnnaa". Could at first be used in treatment of blood cancers. Point is without testing that includes China progress could have been slowed by regulations.
This could be more significant then landing a man on the moon. The implications are amazing. How long will it take for Trump to take credit as Biden an Harris said cures for cancer in our second term.
"
Cancer treatment company BeiGene renamed itself as BeOne Medicines (ONC) soon after the company achieved a sales milestone. Now, the biotech company is Thursday's selection for IBD 50 Stocks To Watch.
With significant operations in the U.S. and China, BeOne changed its stock ticker from BGNE to ONC on Jan. 2. Positive clinical trial results have lifted shares of the cancer stock amid a four-day winning streak this week. The relative strength line is beginning to trend higher as shares rise above the 50-day moving average within the base."
