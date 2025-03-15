Adnan Adil
I have a strange situation- no matter in how good shape I am, I always struggle with bent knee sit ups (crunches, too). I do overall body conditioning, I train for power, strength, flexibility, coordination, endurance… but these exercises are always hard for me. I really struggle in the later phase or the exercises, after 35- 45 degree angle. In the initial phase I don’t have problems, but after this it is really hard. I don’t have problems with other ab exercises- planks, leg rises, reverse crunches, Russian twists and you name it. What could he the issue for this?