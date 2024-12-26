Benson handily beat Frankie both times and Frankie was gifted a decision over BJ

The second fight was much closer, but the first fight was a straight ass whopping by Benson. Frankie got nearly KO'd in the first and at best he won 1 round. He then through up his hands and cried like he was robbed and he because he is Italian he got another shot. I will admit the second fight was closer, but it was a pretty unremarkable fight. Frankie fought like a coward both times and was content to try to win fights on points, because he knew that if he didn't fight like a coward, he wouldn't be able to hang with the size difference of the bigger fighters. The idea that he landed more damage in either fight is just a bullshit myth that people like to repeat because they disliked Benson for his quirkyness. Frankie could land 5 punches, and it wouldn't match one strike from Benson solely from the size difference.



Frankie was infinitely more boring than Benson. Benson beat him twice fair and square and Frankie's fans need to shut the fuck up and quit crying about it over a decade later.



Frankie lost to BJ the first time as well. They wanted him to be champ so bad so they gave him so many unwarranted title shots. Thank god his pillow ass never won a title at 145 or 135. P4P one of the most boring and worst champions ever at 155.



Frankie is famous for two things, getting knocked the fuck out, and rarely stopping anyone. Supremely over rated fighter.