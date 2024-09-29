Benoit St. Denis…wtf happened?

DiazSlap said: I tend to agree with this…life changing punishment x 3….JDS was never even close to the same after those brutal beatings from Cain… Click to expand...

It's a bit different than JDS, JDS made it to the top of the mountain and in the dudes prime I think there's a reasonable argument he was better than your Ganes, Aspinalls, Ngannous and Stipes...but he took career altering beatings, peak Cane was something else. For BSD it's only half the beatings, the other half is he lacks fundamentals standing still and began MMA from a middling Judo background at 23, I don't think fans realize how serious it is when a guy who breaches the top 15 visibly lacks any real defense standing and really can't throw off his lead side at all, on top of that he has a tendency to fatigue. Even if he wasn't getting mamed badly these are huge red flags and things that take YEARS to fix and typically when you're 28 and fighting guys in the top end of the division it's hard and nearly impossible to correct such things at that point.