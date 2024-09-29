Benoit St. Denis…wtf happened?

This dude was touted as the next big thing…a highly trained, Parisian special forces commando with skills.

Dude just took a life changing beating and now has lost two in a row, badly.


Can he rebound? Or is it…..

tmwXEk2.gif
 
The beating he took vs Elizeu and then the KTFO by Poirier and then this beating...he's a finished fighter. That's too much damage sustained over a short period of time. He's physically gifted and very aggressive, large for the weight and kinda dangerous everywhere but he started MMA very late..his cardio is lacking, his striking technique is very lacking and he has no defense. Super raw guy who made it into the rankings off forward momentum and talent but it turns out he's not really a top 20 caliber guy once push came to shove. This happens often, rankings are not comprehensive.
 
I think mileage is catching up with him. Remember that fight (maybe his UFc debut?) that was one of the craziest war ever? He took a ton of damage already then. It’s amazing he went in such a run after that beating, but then taken clean shots from Poirier and now this.
 
First time seeing him fight? Same thing happened in his debut.

He is great as the hammer and very durable, but relies on it too much.

Moicano looked great, but he has struggled to do that to top level 155ers. It's the first time he has looked to be the bigger, stronger fighter at 155.
 
He was extremely overrated, that's what happened. He is fringe top 25 LW being generous.
 
You can have good finishes over weaker competition but still have the holes in your game be glaringly obvious. Still laugh how many people were taking him to beat Poirier.
 
He was blitzing entry level talent with aggressive kicks leading to takedowns.

That's not going to work forever.

He needs a bit more work, especially defensively, where he seems to fail.
 
Got rushed, IIRC his best win before getting the DP fight was fucking Fravola.

Moneycaino has been fighting top guys for years.
 
I tend to agree with this…life changing punishment x 3….JDS was never even close to the same after those brutal beatings from Cain…
 
He is way better than the guys you make threads about.
 
He has got some time to rebound but his fight style needs some serious rewiring if he wants to have a longer/better career.
 
It's a bit different than JDS, JDS made it to the top of the mountain and in the dudes prime I think there's a reasonable argument he was better than your Ganes, Aspinalls, Ngannous and Stipes...but he took career altering beatings, peak Cane was something else. For BSD it's only half the beatings, the other half is he lacks fundamentals standing still and began MMA from a middling Judo background at 23, I don't think fans realize how serious it is when a guy who breaches the top 15 visibly lacks any real defense standing and really can't throw off his lead side at all, on top of that he has a tendency to fatigue. Even if he wasn't getting mamed badly these are huge red flags and things that take YEARS to fix and typically when you're 28 and fighting guys in the top end of the division it's hard and nearly impossible to correct such things at that point.
 
I still believe in BSD. Time off and work, work, work on the weaknesses. It all might've been too much too soon but with time off to improve and heal, I think he can come back. Have him fight Sherdog's darling Kevin Lee.
 
