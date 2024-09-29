Benoit St. Denis…wtf happened?

This dude was touted as the next big thing…a highly trained, Parisian special forces commando with skills.
Dude just took a life changing beating and now has lost two in a row, badly.
Can he rebound? Or is it…..
Didn’t he just take a year ofF?He's young. He needs to take a considerable amount of time off and work hard in the gym.
He's had 4 fights the last year.Didn’t he just take a year ofF?
I tend to agree with this…life changing punishment x 3….JDS was never even close to the same after those brutal beatings from Cain…The beating he took vs Elizeu and then the KTFO by Poirier and then this beating...he's a finished fighter. That's too much damage sustained over a short period of time. He's physically gifted and very aggressive, large for the weight and kinda dangerous everywhere but he started MMA very late..his cardio is lacking, his striking technique is very lacking and he has no defense. Super raw guy who made it into the rankings off forward momentum and talent but it turns out he's not really a top 20 caliber guy once push came to shove. This happens often, rankings are not comprehensive.
DP? F*cking? ….Dude you watch too much porn…Got rushed, IIRC his best win before getting the DP fight was fucking Fravola.
Moneycaino has been fighting top guys for years.
Come on manHe was extremely overrated, that's what happened. He is fringe top 25 LW being generous.
