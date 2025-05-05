Rumored Benoit Saint Denis turned down Gamrot as late replacement.

BSD wants to fight not hug.

BSD vs Chandler is the fight to make but not on a weeks notice just reebok BSD for when Chandler is ready in 3 years. ha ha
 
BSD has lost two in a row. His opponent pulled out. Changing opponents late like that is not an ideal situation.

Once upon a time losing three in a row almost guaranteed you’d be cut. And it still could be, since there’s no written rules about it. People have been cut after losing one fight. People have been cut after winning their last fight. So it’s pretty hard to fault the guy too much.

As for Gamrot calling him a coward. I’m pretty sure that being ex-special forces means you are not a coward.

I have nothing against either guy. Just my opinion.
 
TempleoftheDog said:
All you have to do is watch the Zaleski fight to see how much of a coward he is
 
TriangleMonkey said:
Fighting Gamrot is a lot of work, dude don’t stop wrestling LoL


BSD needs to get his name back on the table too. Letting his ego get to him thinking he can trade shot-4-shot with Porier was quite stupid and you’d think he would take a grappler next
Just took a grappler and got stuck underneath him and mauled though...
 
I don't think many guys would take Gamrot on 1 weeks notice to be honest. BSD should be fighting a bit lower down the chain now as well, for a couple fights.
 
And years ago he turned down the enemy soldiers and quit the army
 
