Rorschachxx
is sitting first row on the Belal express.
@Black
- Joined
- Jul 25, 2018
- Messages
- 6,394
- Reaction score
- 14,634
BSD has lost two in a row. His opponent pulled out. Changing opponents late like that is not an ideal situation.
Once upon a time losing three in a row almost guaranteed you’d be cut. And it still could be, since there’s no written rules about it. People have been cut after losing one fight. People have been cut after winning their last fight. So it’s pretty hard to fault the guy too much.
As for Gamrot calling him a coward. I’m pretty sure that being ex-special forces means you are not a coward.
I have nothing against either guy. Just my opinion.
Also Gamrot has a fight scheduled at the end of the month, so this just seems like posturingHard to blame a guy with not great TDD, who has been training for a fellow striker, to turn down a fight with one of the best grapplers in the division a weeks notice
The referee wasn't a coward at all though he was totally willing to let someone die.All you have to do is watch the Zaleski fight to see how much of a coward he is
Fighting Gamrot is a lot of work, dude don’t stop wrestling LoL
BSD needs to get his name back on the table too. Letting his ego get to him thinking he can trade shot-4-shot with Porier was quite stupid and you’d think he would take a grappler next