Media Benoit Saint-Denis KO Beneil Dariush GIFS

KazDibiase

KazDibiase

"My style is kneeing people in the face."
@Silver
Joined
Nov 8, 2015
Messages
12,083
Reaction score
53,276
giphy.gif


giphy.gif


giphy.gif


giphy.gif
 
How do you protect from overhands when you are trying to keep your opponent in the clinch like that?
 
Those flush landing shots to the ear often stagger or KO a fighter. Especially when a fighter like Dariush's off switch is permanently compromised.
 
fortheo said:
Same, but also satisfying as a fan of benoit lol
Click to expand...

Fair.

But as a fan of BSD myself, to see him flat-line an old Dariush with a weird punch and then make the “where’s my belt sign” on top of the cage was pretty cringe.

Being caught up in the moment I can forgive it. But does homeboy realize he’s like 5th in line at best even after that?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

helax
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC 322: 11.15 10pm ET Benoit Saint-Denis vs Beneil Dariush
Replies
0
Views
139
helax
helax
helax
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC UFC 325: 1.31 10:30pm ET Benoit Saint Denis vs Dan Hooker
Replies
0
Views
79
helax
helax

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,283,024
Messages
58,477,228
Members
176,048
Latest member
gibberish

Share this page

Back
Top