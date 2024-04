I don't get in what way a fighter would think it benefits them to reopen the case on a recent loss that had zero referee/judge interference.

Best thing to do is leave it in the past and prepare for the next fight. Nobody, neither the promotion nor the audience, is going to care about how some training camp ailments affected a non-title fight long ago.



"Me foot was a ballewn" is rightfully still a meme, and it sums up how little weight these asterisks hold.