Benoît St Denis started professionnal MMA in 2019

In 2017, while he was still in the military in Bayonne, Benoît Saint Denis began Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) with Christophe Savoca
Saint Denis appreciates BJJ and participates in several competitions, including the French championship, which he won in 2019 in gi and no-gi in the blue belt category
In September 2017, to be a sharper commando, he started boxing and fist fights with Christophe Cordier, Yoann Jacquemain and Stéphane Susperregui. He then tried MMA during the Invictus XV amateur tournament which he won in the welterweight category.
Impressed by Saint Denis' combativeness, Savoca asked Luiz Tosta, a Brazilian colleague, to take him for a week at his professional MMA club in London, the Shootfighters Gym, where Michael Page trained. The Brazilian saw BSD's potential instantly.
Savoca then invited Saint Denis to participate in a professional MMA detection session, organized in 2018 by Daniel Woirin, a French trainer renowned for having won three belts at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC ) and two at Strikeforce including Anderson Silva, Dan Henderson and Lyoto Machida.
On this occasion, while he was the only amateur fighter of the evening, Saint Denis stood out among thirty fighters and Daniel Woirin invited him to join his team at the end of his contract with the army. Released from his military obligations in March 2019, Saint Denis decided to embark on a career as a professional MMA fighter.
He will face Dustin Poirier to eventually get a chance to get the gold and bring it to France
War BSD (from a proud Frenchman)
