Benoît St Denis started professionnal MMA in 2019

I think it’s better to start late than early with mma. It’s a sport the wears a man down. Aaron Pico, Rory McDonald etc Click to expand...

This is very wrong. You're using a couple selective examples.Islam Makhachev? Competing in Tae Kwon Do since 8, Sanda after that, Sambo since 13, amateur MMA and then pro debut at 18? Pantoja pro debut at 17, BJJ and Muay Thai competition before than? Omalley kickboxing around 16, amateur MMA debut at 18. Oliveira, Holloway amateur MMA and kickboxing at 14-15. Topuria pro debut at 18, competed in BJJ and wrestling before that. Leon began training around 17, went amateurnand then pro at 19...Leon is a late starter. Dricus? Began kickboxing at 14, Judo at 5, amateur MMA at 18 and pro at 19. Jones was a late starter at 20 but HW and LHW are very different because so shallow.You're just so damn wrong. Umar and Usman Nurmagomedov along with Khabib began amateur MMA, Sambo and then pro MMA as early as possible. Moreno same story pro debut at 17, Charles was 16 or 17 when he went pro, Shavkat was 17 when he fought amateur and 19 when he went pro. Whittaker was 18 when he went pro but had a stellar martial arts background before. Your opinion is just crazy. With primes ending around 33, you gotta get started really soon. Most guys don't burn out the way Rory did, that's just something idiots said and morons ran with the narrative. Yadong went pro at 15, Sandhagen was kickboxing from around 16 until he transitioned to MMA around 19. I did averages for ages where fighters began training, went amateur and then pro. Almost everyone in every divisions top 10 began super young nowadays.