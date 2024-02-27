BoxerMaurits
Power and durability can level the playing field even when technique is lacking. There isn't anyone at LW that BSD can't KO and I can only think of a few guys that can finish him on the feet. Haven't seen enough of his BJJ to figure out how he would fare with someone like Oliviera or Islam on the ground.He can KO Gaethje, but he can't submit Oliveira nor outsmart Mak.
BSD is very dangerous though, he's tough as hell, indestructible chin, and has power. He's hungry too. You can never discount guys like that.
He seems to have a good gas tank too.
You silly goose you, it's so cute that you think you're winning our bet, shah baby.Well. I sure think he can, first up tho Dustin Poirier gonna get a whoopin