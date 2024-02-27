Media Benoît Saint-Denis says he wants to submit Oliveira, KO Gaethje, and outsmart Makhachev

Do you think BSD could accomplish those goals?

I don't see him outsmarting Islam, but he could probably manage the other two.
 
Almost definitely won't happen but hey a man has a dream
 
He can KO Gaethje, but he can't submit Oliveira nor outsmart Mak.

BSD is very dangerous though, he's tough as hell, indestructible chin, and has power. He's hungry too. You can never discount guys like that.
 
He's 100% not doing all 3. Anything can happen because its MMA, but I'd bet against it.
 
Some people will be slightly triggered because he is talking about their favorite fighters, buy he's just saying he wants to be the best in all facets of MMA.

Best of luck to him.
 
I like it. He is setting up goals that an elite fighter would be able to accomplish. He might not do all of them or any of them, but he is aiming to be great.

He is respectful too and not downplaying these elite fighters accomplishment or skillsets.

I'm actually exited to see if he can do all three. That would put him in the running for one of the best LWs in UFC history and with a few quality defenses he can become the LW GOAT with these names under his belt.
 
moosaev said:
He can KO Gaethje, but he can't submit Oliveira nor outsmart Mak.

BSD is very dangerous though, he's tough as hell, indestructible chin, and has power. He's hungry too. You can never discount guys like that.
Power and durability can level the playing field even when technique is lacking. There isn't anyone at LW that BSD can't KO and I can only think of a few guys that can finish him on the feet. Haven't seen enough of his BJJ to figure out how he would fare with someone like Oliviera or Islam on the ground.
 
The Siege said:
Power and durability can level the playing field even when technique is lacking. There isn't anyone at LW that BSD can't KO and I can only think of a few guys that can finish him on the feet. Haven't seen enough of his BJJ to figure out how he would fare with someone like Oliviera or Islam on the ground.
He seems to have a good gas tank too.
 
He can KO Oliveira and submit Gaethje. Makhachev is 32. Maybe he can outwork him in a couple of years when he starts declining.
 
