I think BSD probably wins this fight against Poirier. Poirier is on a bit of a downward slope and whilst he has a ton of heart and toughness..... BSD majors in that too.



As much as I've always been a big fan and supporter of Dustin, this could be the end of his career. He has talked about it a bit.



BSD via ref's stoppage somewhere deep in the 4th or 5th.