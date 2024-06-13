  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media Beneil Dariush not interested in fighting in Australia, doesn't want to pay Hooker tax

I get it. But wouldn't he be able to claim it with foreign income tax credit ?
Still not worth it tho...
 
Can't really blame him. Lose so much of your money going there to fight, plus you have to shake off wicked jet lag from that horrendous flight time to get there. Seems like a pretty bad deal signing the dotted line to fight there.
 
Hooker vs Moicano is the fight to make anyways. Beneil can fight Fiziev when he's ready to come back, should be SEP/OCT
 
It's actually worse than he guessed by more than double. John Makdessi posted his sheet fighting in Australia and they jack 45% of your purse. Gee, they cut 12 hours off your recovery time after weigh ins, you fight at like 8 in the morning, and then they jack half your purse for taxes in a country you don't even live in. I don't know why fighters aren't knocking down the UFC's door to fight in Perth.




 
What a rip off for fighters there. Why is the stupid tax so high? Does the government want less big events hosted there?
 
Australia Tax
US Federal Income Tax
Payroll Taxes if he's an Independent Contractor
California Income Tax

Plus other costs and expenses:
Coach, Camp, Team & Training Expenses
Plus, Travel Expenses
Plus, Medical and other Expenses
 
The taxes will help Australians in need get basic living services, I thought he was a christian?
What a joke. The vast majority goes to bureaucrats and is wasted. And some of the "basic living service" recipients are a permanent welfare class who choose not to work.
 
It may be a stupid amount of tax, but Australia is an awesome country definitely doing some things right. Think I would rather be a born and bred Australian than an US citizen in a next life... And I say that as a Dutchman
Brother we are spoiled Euros, only reason I ever set foot in the US is because their women are easy
 
I like a good ‘ol black-market tax-free Hooker myself can’t really blame the guy



Heard Aus has brutal tax-rates for foreigners
 
