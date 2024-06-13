It's actually worse than he guessed by more than double. John Makdessi posted his sheet fighting in Australia and they jack 45% of your purse. Gee, they cut 12 hours off your recovery time after weigh ins, you fight at like 8 in the morning, and then they jack half your purse for taxes in a country you don't even live in. I don't know why fighters aren't knocking down the UFC's door to fight in Perth.









