News Beneil Dariush missed weight for his fight against Benoît Saint-Denis

Normally if a fighter misses weight when they're both good grapplers I'd pick the guy who missed weight to win, but Beneil has always come across as a total professional, which makes me think he's actually compromised if he's missed
 
JustOnce said:
no 1.2 pounds, i don't think you can weigh in at 156.9 at LW
Weight rounding isn't covered by the unified rules and differs from commission to commission. I don't remember seeing any where you could weigh-in at a .9 lb. mark, but rounding to the nearest .2, .25 or .5 pounds are all common options. These weigh-ins were to the nearest .2 lb (or perhaps rounded up or down; the weign-ins were all to one decimal place with no odd digits after the decimal point and all even digits represented).
 
