no 1.2 pounds, i don't think you can weigh in at 156.9 at LWSuper surprised he missed weight, seems like such a professional guy and If I understand correctly, He only need to lose .3 pounds
Either that man got some wild city miles on him or he has Benjamin Button disease cause I could have sworn he was 38 or so a few fights ago and creeping on 40 by now.He looks old for 36 years. It's probably just the grey though.
Weight rounding isn't covered by the unified rules and differs from commission to commission. I don't remember seeing any where you could weigh-in at a .9 lb. mark, but rounding to the nearest .2, .25 or .5 pounds are all common options. These weigh-ins were to the nearest .2 lb (or perhaps rounded up or down; the weign-ins were all to one decimal place with no odd digits after the decimal point and all even digits represented).no 1.2 pounds, i don't think you can weigh in at 156.9 at LW
That sucks balls. I assume the fight will go on but imo Beniel was a big favorite