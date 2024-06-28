  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media Beneil Dariush: Makhachev / Tsarukyan 2 "60/40 or 55/45" type of fight

This time around Islam is a significantly better striker. It's going to be interesting if it goes to the ground which I doubt it will. Both guys will likely try and trade strikes imo
 
moosaev said:
Sounds about right. Arman recently said his game plan is to outstrike Islam…good luck with those T-Rex arms buddy.
Should his gameplan be to outwtestle him?

Arman said he's gonna do some MMA on him. Im glad you're not a coach lol
 
His game plan should be to mix both, Arman choosing to solely strike (which is what he said) is literally the most retarded game plan possible.
 
Islam tunes him up. Imo he's made way more progress since the first fight

Islam crushed oliveira

Arman had a tough time and nearly got finished.
 
MMAth.
Mofo went almost five rounds with Dustin, Charles and Khabib finished him easy in the third.
 
I see Islam winning a convincing decision tbh...

Arman is good but don't think he can outgrapple Islam and not sure his striking is better than Islam's either.
 
Why's Beniel already looking like the stereotypical NYC Jewish dad from Independence Day?

0a1e6-independenceday_481pyxurz.jpg
 
