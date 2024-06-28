Should his gameplan be to outwtestle him?Sounds about right. Arman recently said his game plan is to outstrike Islam…good luck with those T-Rex arms buddy.
His game plan should be to mix both, Arman choosing to solely strike (which is what he said) is literally the most retarded game plan possible.Should his gameplan be to outwtestle him?
Arman said he's gonna do some MMA on him. Im glad you're not a coach lol
MMAth.Islam tunes him up. Imo he's made way more progress since the first fight
Islam crushed oliveira
Arman had a tough time and nearly got finished.
It see it as a 50/50 fight I favor Armen as it goes on.I agree, it's the toughest fight for Islam in the division and I have Islam as a small favorite.
Islam has developed into a borderline elite striker