News Benavidez vs Zurdo - May 2nd - PBC Prime Video PPV

hopefully doesn’t happen.
There’s good fights for Zurdo at 200lbs and Benavidez at 175lbs still before that happens.
 
I don’t mind it as long as it’s the best we can get, IE Beter/Bivol genuinely unavailable. Tbh, Benavidez is golden with me. As long as he’s doing what I expect of a guy with his hand speed advantages, letting his hands go, he can fight just about anyone and I’ll watch.
 
Mujeriego said:
Its the two belts he carries.
Click to expand...
yeah i get that, but i don't personally care if he moves up higher. the really interesting matches are at 175, him beating bivol's leftovers doesn't really get me excited.
 
Artur is already declining, so this is disappointing for him not to fight Benavidez. By the time these two do fight, if it happens, Beterbiev will likely be washed up.

As for the fight itself, I think a cruiserweight fight could be fun. Should be an easy win for Benavidez, but who knows.
 
CobraCmndr6193 said:
Lame. Good fights to be had for David at 175. Bet he looks fat at CW.
Click to expand...
Moving up to cruiser is fine but he should take care of business first at LHW. He has 2 legacy fights there. Both guys are still P4P rated and they're future HOFers. Beterbiev wants Benavidez now while he still has gas left in the tank. Zurdo isn't going anywhere.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,283,160
Messages
58,485,179
Members
176,049
Latest member
YouKnowJman

Share this page

Back
Top