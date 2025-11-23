BOXINGLOPEZ
Yeah i agree. Zurdo should respond to Jai's constant call outs of him. If anyone should fight Zurdo it should be Jai.hopefully doesn’t happen.
There’s good fights for Zurdo at 200lbs and Benavidez at 175lbs still before that happens.
Its the two belts he carries.i would've much preferred the bivol fight.
who cares if he beats zurdo?
yeah i get that, but i don't personally care if he moves up higher. the really interesting matches are at 175, him beating bivol's leftovers doesn't really get me excited.Its the two belts he carries.
Move back down for Bivol. They have asked WBA to order the fight next year.Sorry if I missed it but does Benevidez plan on moving back down after or is he already moving up to CW?
Moving up to cruiser is fine but he should take care of business first at LHW. He has 2 legacy fights there. Both guys are still P4P rated and they're future HOFers. Beterbiev wants Benavidez now while he still has gas left in the tank. Zurdo isn't going anywhere.Lame. Good fights to be had for David at 175. Bet he looks fat at CW.
It's a nice win moving up in weight if he manages it. We have the fights because we never know what's going to happen.i would've much preferred the bivol fight.
