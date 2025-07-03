News Benavidez vs Yarde & Haney vs Norman JR - Ring Magazine IV - November

Is Yarde the biggest puncher Benavidez has faced yet? I know the Cuban guy looked destructive at 168lbs. but in his two fights at 175lbs. he hasn't looked like the power carried up with him, also better opposition too tbh.
 
Good fight, Yarde blows hot and cold but never been an easy fight for anyone. Gave Artur a tough fight. David moving like a boss, no bums just dangerous opponents.
 
Entertainment guaranteed.

Shame it's so far out though. November?!?! Why?!?! Get that shit booked for Aug/Sept.
 
that's a really fun fight!

benavidez will take him out, but yarde is physical enough to make a fight out of it. he won't just roll over for him, this is gonna be great!
 
Oh man this should be a banger
Both of these guys are powerhouses. David with the volume and Yarde with the brute strength and power.

IMO this might be the most dangerous opponent David has faced besides Morrell. Yarde has a chance here.
 
Benavidez can take control of the division. Each fight at 175lbs. makes him more acclimated to the division while the IBF/WBA/WBO champion (Bivol or Beterbiev) will be another year past their prime. Interesting to see if he can stand up to Yarde's power. If he is unbothered by it, that's a bad sign for the rest of the division.
 
