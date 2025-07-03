Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature may not be available in some browsers.
Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process.
More info here
Is Yarde the biggest puncher Benavidez has faced yet? I know the Cuban guy looked destructive at 168lbs. but in his two fights at 175lbs. he hasn't looked like the power carried up with him, also better opposition too tbh.
Benavidez can take control of the division. Each fight at 175lbs. makes him more acclimated to the division while the IBF/WBA/WBO champion (Bivol or Beterbiev) will be another year past their prime. Interesting to see if he can stand up to Yarde's power. If he is unbothered by it, that's a bad sign for the rest of the division.