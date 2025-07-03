Is Yarde the biggest puncher Benavidez has faced yet? I know the Cuban guy looked destructive at 168lbs. but in his two fights at 175lbs. he hasn't looked like the power carried up with him, also better opposition too tbh.
Benavidez can take control of the division. Each fight at 175lbs. makes him more acclimated to the division while the IBF/WBA/WBO champion (Bivol or Beterbiev) will be another year past their prime. Interesting to see if he can stand up to Yarde's power. If he is unbothered by it, that's a bad sign for the rest of the division.