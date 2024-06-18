Benavidez VS Yarde, Buatsi, and Callum Smith

moosaev said: How do you all see these fights going? Personally i think he gets knocked out by Yarde, 50/50 with Buatsi, and he beats Callum Smith on points. Click to expand...

The Benavidez i watched at the weekend doesn't beat anyone of those guys, and even if he did it'd be extremely close. Gvozdyk did absolutely nothing and still won about four rounds. I'd still like to see him stick to 175 to challenge himself, but smaller guys won't give him the same resistance so it's a no-brainer.