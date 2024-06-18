Benavidez VS Yarde, Buatsi, and Callum Smith

Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT)
The Benavidez i watched at the weekend doesn't beat anyone of those guys, and even if he did it'd be extremely close. Gvozdyk did absolutely nothing and still won about four rounds. I'd still like to see him stick to 175 to challenge himself, but smaller guys won't give him the same resistance so it's a no-brainer.