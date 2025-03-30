It would've been if Usyk was younger and could still make cruiserweight. On the contrary even if their weight was nearly equal Bivol would still be giving up a half foot in reach and 3 inches of height. That's a lot of range to give up and Usyk is adept at using it.Bivol vs Usyk at 200 lbs is a Dream Match
i suppose a third match with beterbiev? though i'd prefer it if artur just retired.If Bivol beats Benavidez, what's even next for him?
He'll do whatever Turki asks him to do. If it's Beterbiev, and he beats him again, then Benavidez will be next. You need to stop with this premature ducking nonsense. Remember when you immediately accused Bivol of ducking Zurdo who was his mandatory at the time? I do.So Benavidez is going to get ducked by 2 undisputed champions in a row. Wow..
Turki is not Bivol's promoter or manager and there is no contract for a 3rd fight, so this excuse is not valid. Most people want a fresh match up not a replay. If he drops the belt that's a duck folks.
bivol should spank benavidez and walk away, too. he's 34 and his style isn't going to age well.
LOL you think that Bivol only made $2 million for the Beterbiev rematch? Try $10 and he'll probably even make more for the trilogy since he's coming off a win.I guess you missed maurico suliman interview last week where he said Bivol only got 2.7m for the rematch while the PBC just offered him 8m for Benavidez.
Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2 fight purse, prize money“According to reports, including from Marca, both fighters will take home around $10 million for this fight.”
For this rematch, their numbers will rise considerably. It is true that there is still no official figure, but it is estimated that both will earn more than $10 million, which is not bad
Ask any insider in boxing what Bivol & Beterbiev made for either fight. It was the same which was $10 million to both in guaranteed purse money. No, Sulaiman isn't a credible source. He's also beefing with Turki at the moment so it would make sense that he'd try and downplay how much Bivol made over in Saudi. If you really think guys like Crawford & Bivol are only making a couple million then you're an even bigger idiot than I thought.Your 'source' is literally admitting to estimating. Sualiman is a credible source, since the WBC gets a % of the fighter purses. Crawford only got 2.5m purse for madrimov. The purses for that whole card needed to be declared to the cali state commission.
You lose again.
Ask any insider in boxing what Bivol & Beterbiev made for either fight. It was the same which was $10 million to both in guaranteed purse money. No, Sulaiman isn't a credible source. He's also beefing with Turki at the moment so it would make sense that he'd try and downplay how much Bivol made over in Saudi. If you really think guys like Crawford & Bivol are only making a couple million then you're an even bigger idiot than I thought.
The California State Athletic Commission released the event’s salary report on Monday in the aftermath of Crawford vs. Madrimov, which took place at Los Angeles’ BMO Stadium.
Lots of purses given are estimates because not every fight is in the US and even when they are not every state is even required to disclose the official purses. Crawford was making 3-5 million minimum previously to fight lower level guys at Top Rank. He's no longer with them now but to think that he'd only make $2 million to move up again and fight a champion sounds inaccurate. Sulaiman isn't known as an honest businessman. He's pissed at Turki for calling all of the sanctioning orgs corrupt which they are. He then attacked The Ring Magazine which Turki now owns. So, no, I don't believe that Bivol only made $2.7 million given that multiple inside sources have already reported that his purse to rematch Beterbiev was around $10 million which is more than PBC's $8 million offer. You do realize that the currency over there is different right? Hence the estimate. It depends on the conversion rate at the time the purse is paid hence the estimate. Get a clue.haha So Sulainman the president of the WBC is not an insider? Name these insides and give me a credible source, not a website ESTIMATING purses. I know the facts have blown your world view.
Tell me do you accept these numbers at least?'
