Kowboy On Sherdog said:
Bivol vs Usyk at 200 lbs is a Dream Match
It would've been if Usyk was younger and could still make cruiserweight. On the contrary even if their weight was nearly equal Bivol would still be giving up a half foot in reach and 3 inches of height. That's a lot of range to give up and Usyk is adept at using it.
 
So Benavidez is going to get ducked by 2 undisputed champions in a row. Wow..

Turki is not Bivol's promoter or manager and there is no contract for a 3rd fight, so this excuse is not valid. Most people want a fresh match up not a replay. If he drops the belt that's a duck folks.
 
HuskySamoan said:
If Bivol beats Benavidez, what's even next for him?
i suppose a third match with beterbiev? though i'd prefer it if artur just retired.

bivol should spank benavidez and walk away, too. he's 34 and his style isn't going to age well.
 
Roids said:
So Benavidez is going to get ducked by 2 undisputed champions in a row. Wow..

Turki is not Bivol's promoter or manager and there is no contract for a 3rd fight, so this excuse is not valid. Most people want a fresh match up not a replay. If he drops the belt that's a duck folks.
He'll do whatever Turki asks him to do. If it's Beterbiev, and he beats him again, then Benavidez will be next. You need to stop with this premature ducking nonsense. Remember when you immediately accused Bivol of ducking Zurdo who was his mandatory at the time? I do.
 
What Eddie Hearn said in an interview the other day is crystal clear. If Turki wants Bivol to conclude the trilogy with Beterbiev next then he will. Likewise if Turki asks him to fight Benavidez next then he will. Turki is the one throwing around the most money so of course Bivol will oblige. He's the one that's delivered him his biggest career paydays and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future.

 
I guess you missed maurico suliman interview last week where he said Bivol only got 2.7m for the rematch while the PBC just offered him 8m for Benavidez.

randomg1t said:
i suppose a third match with beterbiev? though i'd prefer it if artur just retired.

bivol should spank benavidez and walk away, too. he's 34 and his style isn't going to age well.
The Biev trilogy doesn't interest me, I had Bivol winning both and Biev isn't getting younger...he's old. It just feels like there's no big fights left for Bivol post Benavidez, he's a small LHW so going up isn't really an option with such a huge jump and going down there's no big fight. He's 34, he could retire but I want to see more.
 
Roids said:
I guess you missed maurico suliman interview last week where he said Bivol only got 2.7m for the rematch while the PBC just offered him 8m for Benavidez.

GG
LOL you think that Bivol only made $2 million for the Beterbiev rematch? Try $10 and he'll probably even make more for the trilogy since he's coming off a win.

Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2 fight purse, prize money

“According to reports, including from Marca, both fighters will take home around $10 million for this fight.”
 
Kovalev's Man Bag said:
LOL you think that Bivol only made $2 million for the Beterbiev rematch? Try $10 and he'll probably even make more for the trilogy since he's coming off a win.

Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2 fight purse, prize money

“According to reports, including from Marca, both fighters will take home around $10 million for this fight.”
For this rematch, their numbers will rise considerably. It is true that there is still no official figure, but it is estimated that both will earn more than $10 million, which is not bad
Your 'source' is literally admitting to estimating. Sualiman is a credible source, since the WBC gets a % of the fighter purses. Crawford only got 2.5m purse for madrimov. The purses for that whole card needed to be declared to the cali state commission.

You lose again.
 
Roids said:
Your 'source' is literally admitting to estimating. Sualiman is a credible source, since the WBC gets a % of the fighter purses. Crawford only got 2.5m purse for madrimov. The purses for that whole card needed to be declared to the cali state commission.

You lose again.
Ask any insider in boxing what Bivol & Beterbiev made for either fight. It was the same which was $10 million to both in guaranteed purse money. No, Sulaiman isn't a credible source. He's also beefing with Turki at the moment so it would make sense that he'd try and downplay how much Bivol made over in Saudi. If you really think guys like Crawford & Bivol are only making a couple million then you're an even bigger idiot than I thought.
 
What amazes me is that there's a poster in this thread that actually believes PBC is offering Bivol more money to fight Benavidez than the Saudis would be paying him for a Beterbiev trilogy. Like all of these elite level fighters we see going over to the Middle East are doing it for less money. Ridiculous.
 
Kovalev's Man Bag said:
Ask any insider in boxing what Bivol & Beterbiev made for either fight. It was the same which was $10 million to both in guaranteed purse money. No, Sulaiman isn't a credible source. He's also beefing with Turki at the moment so it would make sense that he'd try and downplay how much Bivol made over in Saudi. If you really think guys like Crawford & Bivol are only making a couple million then you're an even bigger idiot than I thought.
haha So Sulainman the president of the WBC is not an insider? Name these insides and give me a credible source, not a website ESTIMATING purses. I know the facts have blown your world view.

Tell me do you accept these numbers at least?'

The California State Athletic Commission released the event’s salary report on Monday in the aftermath of Crawford vs. Madrimov, which took place at Los Angeles’ BMO Stadium.
www.mmafighting.com

Terence Crawford more than triples Israil Madrimov’s disclosed purse for Crawford vs. Madrimov

Terence Crawford more than tripled Israil Madrimov’s disclosed purse for Crawford vs. Madrimov in their boxing showdown this past Saturday.
www.mmafighting.com www.mmafighting.com
 
Roids said:
haha So Sulainman the president of the WBC is not an insider? Name these insides and give me a credible source, not a website ESTIMATING purses. I know the facts have blown your world view.

Tell me do you accept these numbers at least?'


www.mmafighting.com

Terence Crawford more than triples Israil Madrimov’s disclosed purse for Crawford vs. Madrimov

Terence Crawford more than tripled Israil Madrimov’s disclosed purse for Crawford vs. Madrimov in their boxing showdown this past Saturday.
www.mmafighting.com www.mmafighting.com
Lots of purses given are estimates because not every fight is in the US and even when they are not every state is even required to disclose the official purses. Crawford was making 3-5 million minimum previously to fight lower level guys at Top Rank. He's no longer with them now but to think that he'd only make $2 million to move up again and fight a champion sounds inaccurate. Sulaiman isn't known as an honest businessman. He's pissed at Turki for calling all of the sanctioning orgs corrupt which they are. He then attacked The Ring Magazine which Turki now owns. So, no, I don't believe that Bivol only made $2.7 million given that multiple inside sources have already reported that his purse to rematch Beterbiev was around $10 million which is more than PBC's $8 million offer. You do realize that the currency over there is different right? Hence the estimate. It depends on the conversion rate at the time the purse is paid hence the estimate. Get a clue.
 
@Roids look at these purses that Crawford was getting YEARS ago with Top Rank. His market value has only grown since. Again, back then he had a guarantee of $3 million at one point and it went up to like $5 million minimum in purse money. This information was legally disclosed in court by the way when Crawford sued Top Rank.

According to the complaint, Crawford was paid $3,500,000 plus an additional $45,000 in training expenses for his October 2018 fight with Jose Benavidez, whom he knocked out the 12th round of their ESPN-televised title fight from his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska. The bout was the first under the new contract and marked the first defense of his WBO welterweight title.

The third and final year of the contract saw Crawford earn $3,500,000 for a fourth-round knockout of England’s Kell Brook atop a November 2020 ESPN show at MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas; and $6,000,000 for his tenth-round knockout of former two-time welterweight Shawn Porter atop the November 20 ESPN+ PPV from Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, the final fight under their three-year agreement. Crawford also received $50,000 in training expenses for each of those bouts, according to the complaint.

Terence Crawford Sues Top Rank For Breach of Contract, Claims Racial Bias
 
Lots of noise but no substance. Suliaman might be questionable on some things, but he is the only source with direct knowledge of the purses as he gets a cut. The articles referencing 10m have no sources and admit to estimating which means they are literally worthless. You should not be mentioning any article which does not state it has a legitimate source.

I just posted the purses submitted to the cali state athletic commission , under law and you still deny them, yet instead trust estimates from marca. Yet again you refuse to accept evidence you don't like and engage in confirmation bias. You assumed Crawford and Bivol were getting paid a kings ransom based on hype rather than facts. Unless you show credible evidence of your claim you have no argument.
 
