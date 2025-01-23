  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

News Benavidez to challenge Beterbiev/Bivol winner next

Won't there be a trilogy first if Bivol wins this time???

That seems like the more likely scenario right?

Benavidez always looking past his opponents it seems. Might catch up to him with Morrell.

Hes going to need to show more power at LHW than he did in first outing if he stands a chance against both of them.
Lost some confidence in him being a wrecking machine at this weight.
 
WklySportsMemes said:
Won't there be a trilogy first if Bivol wins this time???

That seems like the more likely scenario right?

Benavidez always looking past his opponents it seems. Might catch up to him with Morrell.

Hes going to need to show more power at LHW than he did in first outing if he stands a chance against both of them.
Lost some confidence in him being a wrecking machine at this weight.
I also lost some confidence but let's see how he settles into this weight. He is still young.

Beterbiev is not getting any younger and at this age his performances become harder to predict. I would love to see Benavidez vs. Beterbiev and Morrell vs. Bivol fwiw.
 
that Indian said:
I also lost some confidence but let's see how he settles into this weight. He is still young.

Beterbiev is not getting any younger and at this age his performances become harder to predict. I would love to see Benavidez vs. Beterbiev and Morrell vs. Bivol fwiw.
Yeah Benavidez has time on his side with both Canelo & Beterbiev. They only are on the decline. Canelo is smart. He knows this. Thats why he doesn't even entertain David.
I agree, too early to rule out Benavidez ruling the division.
 
Benavidez would get badly hurt against Beterbiev, I struggle to think of a worse matchup for the guy.
 
How do you guys think Benavidez would do against Bivol or Beterbiev?
 
