Ben Whittaker - The Showman Extraordinaire

You think he'll be a champion someday?

  • Yes, he has mad skills.

    Votes: 1 50.0%

  • No, he just pure show, no substance.

    Votes: 1 50.0%

  • I have no idea.

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    2
Takes_Two_To_Tango

Takes_Two_To_Tango

Formally known as MXZT
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
32,228
Reaction score
42,586
I showed a HL video of this guy to my mom, who hates boxing or anything to do with combat sports.

But she totally loves this guy, she couldn't stop laughing at his antics and showmanship.

That's pretty cool when you can appeal to audiences outside of the hardcore or casuals. But people who don't particularly love boxing at all.

So I really hope this guy keeps doing what he's doing and achieves a lot in this sport.

I think he's great for boxing. We will see what happens.



 
There’s nothing impressive in what he does. Any high-level boxer could do the same thing to low-level boxers. They just choose not to.

Instead of unleashing on his opponents and taking them out right away (like Curmel Moton does for instance), he touches them, dances, touches them again and dances some more. It’s a waste of time and energy.
 
