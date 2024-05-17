Ben Whittaker - The Showman Extraordinaire

I showed a HL video of this guy to my mom, who hates boxing or anything to do with combat sports.



But she totally loves this guy, she couldn't stop laughing at his antics and showmanship.



That's pretty cool when you can appeal to audiences outside of the hardcore or casuals. But people who don't particularly love boxing at all.



So I really hope this guy keeps doing what he's doing and achieves a lot in this sport.



I think he's great for boxing. We will see what happens.







