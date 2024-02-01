Social Ben Shapiro's new rap song hits #1 on Itunes

William Shakespeare? Charles Baudelaire? Rubbish! This, gentleman, is what real poetry looks like. Lyrics are from here: https://genius.com/Tom-macdonald-facts-lyrics I dunno why some lines are in orange. Whatever! Behold:

They call me offensive, controversial
There's only two genders, boys and girls
They can't cancel my message 'cause I'm the biggest independent rapper in the whole freaking world
Claim that I'm racist, yeah, alright
I'm not ashamed because I'm white
If every Caucasian's a bigot, I guess every Muslim's a terrorist, every liberal is right
I don't wanna talk to folks who don't get it (Tss)
Go woke, go broke, no hope, it's pathetic
Pro-choice, pronouns, pro-love, you're progressives
But you ain't pro-gun, no one to protect it
Where the American flags at?
Remember when people would hang those?
They've been taken down, they all been replaced with BLM flags or a rainbow

This ain't rap, this ain't money, cars, and clothes
We ain't sellin' drugs, we ain't gonna overdose
We ain't pushing guns, ain't promoting stripper poles
We won't turn your sons into thugs or your daughters into hoes

I don't care if I offend you
I was put here to upset you
You can cry and you can scream, you can riot in the streets
You defunded the police, now there's no one to protect you
I hope I offend you
I ask myself, "What would Ben do?"
Let's just keep it real, facts don't care how you feel, man
If you want my pronouns, I'm the man, I'm the man who don't respect you

Let's look at the stats, I've got the facts
My money like Lizzo, my pockets are fat
Homie, I'm epic, don't be a WAP
Dawg, it's a yarmulke, homie, no cap
Look at the graphs, look at my charts
You're blowing money on strippers and cars
You're going to prison, I'm on television
Dawgs, no one knows who you are
Keep hating on me on the internet
My comments section all woke Karens
And I make racks off compound interest
Y'all live with your parents
Nicki, take some notes, I just did this for fun
All my people download this, let's get a Billboard number one

This ain't rap, this ain't money, cars, and clothes
We ain't sellin' drugs, we ain't gonna overdose
We ain't pushing guns and promoting stripper poles
We won't turn your sons into thugs or your daughters into hoes

I don't care if I offend you
I was put here to upset you
You can cry and you can scream, you can riot in the streets
You defunded the police, now there's no one to protect you
I hope I offend you
I ask myself, "What would Ben do?"
Let's just keep it real, facts don't care how you feel, man
If you want my pronouns, I'm the man, I'm the man who don't respect you

You mad, you mad, you mad
I guess it's cool to be the victim, well, I'ma be the man
You sad, you sad, you sad
You just try to get attention, being triggered's all you have
You mad, you mad, you mad
You blame everybody else for every problem that you can
You sad, you sad, you sad
I will never say I'm sorry, I ain't taking nothing back

I don't care if I offend you
I was put here to upset you
You can cry and you can scream, you can riot in the streets
You defunded the police, now there's no one to protect you
I hope I offend you
I ask myself, "What would Ben do?"
Let's just keep it real, facts don't care how you feel, man
If you want my pronouns, I'm the man, I'm the man who don't respect you




Ben Shapiro’s new song hit No. 1 on iTunes. How did that happen?​

 
I never anticipated something topping We The People, but here we are!

 
because people HATE liberals

just maybe? it's a movement, it all started by liberals literally jumping the shark. I had dreadlocks and voted for Obummer, 2015 changed everything for me, you all lost your minds, I kept mine
 
James Eagle said:
because people HATE liberals

just maybe? it's a movement, it all started by liberals literally jumping the shark. I had dreadlocks and voted for Obummer, 2015 changed everything for me, you all lost your minds, I kept mine
What changed from 2014 to 2015?
 
How can anyone still seriously listen to rap when Ben fucking Shapiro is reigning on the charts?
 
Siver! said:
What is the fuck is that retarded thing next to Shapiro?!
I dunno. But there's no way he ended up looking like that without OD'ing a few times, which makes me question the veracity of these lyrics.
 
HOLA said:
What changed from 2014 to 2015?
fragility, the deep faith in the media, group think, thinking equity is the right path, thinking well, most everything they think today.


the crux, their brains were broken. It's quite obvious why , but it's quite obvious it is
 
James Eagle said:
fragility, the deep faith in the media, group think, thinking equity is the right path, thinking well, most everything they think today.


the crux, their brains were broken. It's quite obvious why , but it's quite obvious it is
What's wrong with equity? That means "the quality of being fair and impartial."
 
