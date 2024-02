If every Caucasian's a bigot, I guess every Muslim's a terrorist, every liberal is rightI don't wanna talk to folks who don't get it (Tss)Pro-choice, pronouns, pro-love, you're progressivesBut you ain't pro-gun, no one to protect itWhere the American flags at?Remember when people would hang those?They've been taken down, they all been replaced with BLM flags or a rainbowThis ain't rap, this ain't money, cars, and clothesWe ain't sellin' drugs, we ain't gonna overdose We ain't pushing guns , ain't promoting stripper polesI don't care if I offend youI was put here to upset youYou can cry and you can scream, you can riot in the streetsI hope I offend youI ask myself, "What would Ben do?"Look at the, look at myYou're blowingYou're going to prison, I'm on televisionDawgs,Keep hating on me on theMy comments section allY'all live withThis ain't rap, this ain't money, cars, and clothesWe ain't sellin' drugs, we ain't gonna overdoseWe ain't pushing guns and promoting stripper polesWe won't turn your sons into thugs or your daughters into hoesI don't care if I offend youI was put here to upset youYou can cry and you can scream, you can riot in the streetsI hope I offend youI ask myself, "What would Ben do?"You mad, you mad, you madI guess it's cool to be the victim, well, I'ma be the manYou sad, you sad, you sadYou just try to get attention, being triggered's all you haveYou mad, you mad, you madYou blame everybody else for every problem that you canYou sad, you sad, you sadI will never say I'm sorry, I ain't taking nothing backI don't care if I offend youI was put here to upset youYou can cry and you can scream, you can riot in the streetsI hope I offend youI ask myself, "What would Ben do?"