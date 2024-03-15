Ben Shapiro belly flops on Social Security: “Retirement itself is a stupid idea” On the March 12 edition of The Daily Wire’s The Ben Shapiro Show, professional talker Ben Shapiro belly-flopped into the ongoing debate regarding Social Security benefits — a debate which has recently grown more intense after Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump signaled his openness to...

Ben Shapiro states directly and unequivocally that social security is wrong and people should not retire.... He thinks retirement is bad for people. its truly difficult for me to believe that any person or party could be so idiotic cruel and foolish but here it is.