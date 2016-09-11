  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Ben Rothwell beat Overeem more impressively than Stipe

GgTD4NW.gif
 
And I'm sure Rothwell would rather have the more convincing win as opposed to the HW belt.

NGFR...

lk0VW.gif
 
lmao what the hell was going through Rothwell's mind?
 
Different fight, different fighter, different night.
 
Rothwell deserved a title shot after beating Overeem and Barnett. Especially after Stipe injured out of the bout with him too.
 
copyandpasteguy said:
Rothwell hit him in the back of the head and didn't have to overcome any adversity. If matt serra was lucky then by rights rothwell was lucky
Click to expand...
Matt serra was not lucky & neither was rothwell. Also, as for the OP, rothwell is hella underrated & I wouldn't be surprised if he absolutely mauled miocic.
 
Stipe lost to JDS more impressively than Rothwell. Just as relevant.
 
And browne did it even more impressively, and bigfoot even more impressively, and most impressive of all......chuck back in the day. Lol.
 
