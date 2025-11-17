Ben had to beg strangers for money to get surgery yet he hasn't learnt anything from it

AL-Tappo McSnappo
Reminds me of people that get in to the club then want to block everyone else from entering.
Insurance for all and price control on medicine would solve most of the issues but some people like Ben can't see it.
invite more companies on the market, let them under cut each other.
