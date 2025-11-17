Ben had to beg strangers for money to get surgery yet he hasn't learnt anything from it

AL-Tappo McSnappo

AL-Tappo McSnappo

Reminds me of people that get in to the club then want to block everyone else from entering.



Insurance for all and price control on medicine would solve most of the issues but some people like Ben can't see it.
invite more companies on the market, let them under cut each other.
 
Last edited:
AL-Tappo McSnappo said:
Insurance for all and price control on medicine would solve most of the issues but some people like Ben can't see it.
Unfortunately, that's not all socialism does.
War room is thataway >

Morax said:
He even converted to christianism after his coma lol
Christianity*
Sounds like a good time to convert, after a life threatening ordeal. Probably puts things into perspective.
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
Unfortunately, that's not all socialism does.
War room is thataway >


Christianity*
Sounds like a good time to convert, after a life threatening ordeal. Probably puts things into perspective.
you don't have to all of socialism, just the goods parts.
 
AL-Tappo McSnappo said:
you don't have to all of socialism, just the goods parts.
Smashing the insurance monopolies to pieces doesn't really require any socialism whatsoever.
I come from a part of the world with a socialized health system, and just like the NHS which is closer to what the USA could theoretically pull off, it sucks a bag of dicks.

Why did health care get more expensive after the AFFORDABLE care act?
My uncle has a diabetic kid. His premiums quadrupled.
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
Smashing the insurance monopolies to pieces doesn't really require any socialism whatsoever.
I come from a part of the world with a socialized health system, and just like the NHS which is closer to what the USA could theoretically pull off, it sucks a bag of dicks.

Why did health care get more expensive after the AFFORDABLE care act?
My uncle has a diabetic kid. His premiums quadrupled.
because that was designed by the insurance companies, they gave people a bandaid not a solution, you need medicare for all and price control.

If companies don't play their role let others from anywhere else in to the market, that is how you control prices, by competition.
 
nostradumbass said:
Ben would have died under your preferred system. They don't just fly you across the country, keep you on machine while you're barely alive and get you a double lung transplant in like 3 weeks, you just die.
He would’ve died under our current system if he weren’t a famous athlete
 
AL-Tappo McSnappo said:
Reminds me of people that get in to the club then want to block everyone else from entering.



Insurance for all and price control on medicine would solve most of the issues but some people like Ben can't see it.
Who gets into a club and then attempts to block other people from getting in ? That’s a real thing that you’ve encountered multiple times ? That literally makes no sense to me what authority would they have to not let someone else into a club one they get in ?
 
AL-Tappo McSnappo said:
Reminds me of people that get in to the club then want to block everyone else from entering.



Insurance for all and price control on medicine would solve most of the issues but some people like Ben can't see it.
OP is a confirmed midwit.

Under socialism he would never have gotten care in time.

He was able to get the money because he had contacts with lots of money through capitalism.

Thats not to say American capitalism is good. Its mostly cronyism.
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
He would’ve died under our current system if he weren’t a famous athlete
He would have died under almost any system on the planet if he weren't a famous athlete unless this alternate Ben is a rich Taiwanese businessman/ME fringe royal who is okay with less scrupulous methods of organ procurement.

BowserJr said:
Thats not to say American capitalism is good. Its mostly cronyism.
Someone else gets it, thankfully.

AL-Tappo McSnappo said:
If companies don't play their role let others from anywhere else in to the market, that is how you control prices, by competition.
That is capitalism in it's purest form, which we do not have due to the aforementioned cronyism.
However, it is a direct opposition to government enforced price control, which is your solution here

AL-Tappo McSnappo said:
because that was designed by the insurance companies, they gave people a bandaid not a solution, you need medicare for all and price control.
Lou Duva said:
Who gets into a club and then attempts to block other people from getting in ? That’s a real thing that you’ve encountered multiple times ? That literally makes no sense to me what authority would they have to not let someone else into a club one they get in ?
immigrants who come to countries then want to stop other immigrants, people that get in to good schools then don't want others to get in.
 
AL-Tappo McSnappo said:
immigrants who come to countries then want to stop other immigrants, people that get in to good schools then don't want others to get in.
Oh ok so the club analogy was just nonsense then why didn’t you just say that at the beginning the dude why make up the club thing lol
 
Lou Duva said:
Oh ok so the club analogy was just nonsense then why didn’t you just say that at the beginning the dude why make up the club thing lol
it happens in clubs too, like how some minorities would block others from joining a club because they want to be the only ones.

 
