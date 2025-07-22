Kowboy On Sherdog
The mixed martial arts veteran released a video on Tuesday announcing that he has been discharged from the hospital following a lengthy battle with pneumonia. Askren was hospitalized in May and placed on a ventilator before eventually undergoing a double lung transplant. Askren initially developed pneumonia as a result of a staph infection. “Funky” previously revealed that his heart stopped four times as he battled for his life during his hospital stay.
In recent days, the former Bellator MMA and ONE Championship title holder had provided some updates from his hospital bed. The latest took place in what was apparently on the ride home and offered the most optimistic outlook yet.
Update #4- GOING HOME pic.twitter.com/O4Rx9Psyuu
— Funky (@Benaskren) July 22, 2025
“What’s up guys. Day 59, I’m out,” Askren said. “With my beautiful wife. That was a long journey, and it’s not over because I still can’t really walk. I need to reteach myself to do that — among many other things. I guess I can make light of it because it’s me, and I don’t really remember it. …. I don’t remember 35 days of this journey. The last surgery was 24, 25 days ago. It was hard.”
Emotional Askren Thankful for Support
“I said this already in one of the videos, but the support that you guys gave me, whether it was sending a GoFundMe, whether it was helping my kids and wife get through it — I had friends come from all over the country to hang out for a couple days. It meant so much,” he added. “It was so great to have all the support and all the love. Hopefully I’m not in this situation again for a really, really, really long time. I plan on living a while. Thank you guys again, all the positive support, all the comments online, everything. It means so much. I love you guys.”
As a two-time NCAA national champion wrestler at the University of Missouri and a 2008 Olympian, Askren was a significant figure in the wrestling community. “Funky” later made a name for himself with stints in Bellator, ONE and the UFC before retiring from MMA in 2019. His last combat sports appearance was a knockout loss in a boxing match to Jake Paul in 2021.
