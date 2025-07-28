  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Media Ben Askren is back in the Hospital due to an Infection: “Not all Sunshine and Rainbows”

Aurelian said:
Man my biggest worry for Ben is his strong drive for physical prowess. He's going to hurt himself if he doesn't take shit very easy and slow.
Believe me, after his problems he can't really push. I had bad pneumonia while I was in a coma and just breathing was a problem, he must be much worse
 
Yeah, as soon as he was back home from the hospital he was talking about testing his strength and muscle rebuilding. He's got a lot of stuff to focus on before he gets to the point of rebuilding his muscle mass.

Infections and the body potentially rejecting the transplanted tissue are going to be big issues to look out for at this time.
 
I saw that too and I fully agree. I'm positive the doctors have talked to him and explained what he needs to do. Ben is just stubborn and wants to do too much. He needs to chill for a while and recover.
 
Yeah, guy has to be very careful, and I have a feeling he's not. Double lung transplant. Chill the fuck out. You're likely never fighting again. Don't even try to get back into a serious training routine with used lungs that your body is just trying to get used to.
 
I hate to put it this way, but he should also be incredibly grateful there was a donor for the lung transplant in the time he did. There any many people who are still waiting for an organ transplant to come. He should follow his doctors recommendations 100% for recovery, as any double lung transplant patient would.

At this point, I don't think the transplanted lung tissue cares he was a former high level athlete, don't push yourself and frankly don't feel the need to update your social media audience on progress.
 
I'm no doctor but I thought it was strange he was released from the hospital so quickly post-transplant, and this was one of my fears... I really hope this is just a small bump in the road
 
This is the unfortunate reality for some transplant patients. For every person that is able to live immuno-suppressed no problem, there are those that after their transplant turnstile in and out of the hospital due to infection.
 
