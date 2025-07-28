BoxerMaurits
Update 6:
“Hopefully this is just a small hiccup”
Keep fighting Ben
Keep fighting Ben
Believe me, after his problems he can't really push. I had bad pneumonia while I was in a coma and just breathing was a problem, he must be much worseMan my biggest worry for Ben is his strong drive for physical prowess. He's going to hurt himself if he doesn't take shit very easy and slow.
No problem sirThanks for the thread/update. Keep fighting Ben! We're rooting/praying for you.
Man my biggest worry for Ben is his strong drive for physical prowess. He's going to hurt himself if he doesn't take shit very easy and slow.
I saw that too and I fully agree. I'm positive the doctors have talked to him and explained what he needs to do. Ben is just stubborn and wants to do too much. He needs to chill for a while and recover.Yeah, as soon as he was back home from the hospital he was talking about testing his strength and muscle rebuilding. He's got a lot of stuff to focus on before he gets to the point of rebuilding his muscle mass.
Infections and the body potentially rejecting the transplanted tissue are going to be big issues to look out for at this time.
Yeah, guy has to be very careful, and I have a feeling he's not. Double lung transplant. Chill the fuck out. You're likely never fighting again. Don't even try to get back into a serious training routine with used lungs that your body is just trying to get used to.