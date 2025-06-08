Ben Askren in critical condition

1000019295.jpg

Lot of different rumors out there on what happened but many saying he is in a coma.

Thomas Ryan is the Ohio St head wrestling coach.
 
Meathead Jock said:
Yes someone posted he died in a car crash, they didn't know, he didn't. But what a few people who might know have said is he got a case of Staph infection that has caused his body to not be able to regulate his temperature and he is in a coma as a result.
I've been bouncing between websites, but I'm just waiting to see confirmation of anything.

Shocking information midway through a Saturday night, none the less.
 
Ohh no, prayers for him. DC may mention something during broadcast or on his YouTube
 
Dang. Hoping for the best for funky Ben
 
JakePaulMMA said:
I've been bouncing between websites, but I'm just waiting to see confirmation of anything.

Shocking information midway through a Saturday night, none the less.
Screenshot_20250607-191803.png

Shane Sparks would know Ben, so basically the only things that are CONFIRMED is he is in Critical care and hasn't died from a car crash.
 
Meathead Jock said:
Yes someone posted he died in a car crash, they didn't know, he didn't. But what a few people who might know have said is he got a case of Staph infection that has caused his body to not be able to regulate his temperature and he is in a coma as a result.
That’s really fucked… you remember that Aussie kid that happened to after eating a snail?
 
I am disgusted by life sometimes. Ben is a good guy. If he doesn't recover I will complain to God. Prayers
 
