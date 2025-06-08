Ben Askren in critical condition

Meathead Jock
Yes someone posted he died in a car crash, they didn't know, he didn't. But what a few people who might know have said is he got a case of Staph infection that has caused his body to not be able to regulate his temperature and he is in a coma as a result.
wtf...
I've been bouncing between websites, but I'm just waiting to see confirmation of anything.
Shocking information midway through a Saturday night, none the less.
Yeah I saw that same assumption on a different site. And other more ridiculous assumptions. Only thing to do is to wait unfortunatelyView attachment 1098211
Shane Sparks would know Ben, so basically the only things that are CONFIRMED is he is in Critical care and hasn't died from a car crash.