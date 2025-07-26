  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Media Ben Askren giving a message of motivation and an update on his condition



Gave an update of his health stating that right now he can't walk, has lost 35 lbs and curling 5 lb weights is a challenge for him now; he use to curl 45lbs comfortably. With that being said, he is determine to regain back his strength and is using his current predicament to motivate people to not settle for where they are in life and to self improve and strive for something better.
 
Everytime he coughs I fear a lung will pop out from his mouth.

Fucking hell.
 
Ben askren is one resilient mofo, I’ll give him that. Most people would still be in the pits of depression at this stage of an ordeal like that.
 
