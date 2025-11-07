  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Media Ben Askren back on the Wrestling Mat — Respect

Too soon, Pride is a bad thing sometimes. It is great to see him recovering but he needs to be careful and pace himself in what he does. He is basically a miracle and he got a second chance that so many do not. He needs to think about his wife and kids and not take any risks.
 
What a beast. Nice to see him getting in shape for the Jake Paul rematch :cool:
 
Is it just me, or is getting back on sweaty wrestling mats where you're exposed to others germs again where your original staph infection likely came from that destroyed your lungs, while having basically no functioning immune system any longer not seem wise? I'm glad to see him living life again don't get me wrong, but this seems...reckless.
 
It actually is very reckless, unfortunately he is never going to be the same and yes with the transplant and the drugs he needs to take for life to support said transplant essentially mean he has no immune system so it could very dangerous. I get he probably misses it but you would think after what he has been through that this is probably not a good idea.
 
Guys, watch the video again. It's literally in Ben's garage, you can see the door railings and the random La-Z-Boy.
 
Still hearing this was covid related and he went into denial about it, switching doctors, causing him to get worse. Yes, we are all aware of the staph infection and the lung replacement.
Not saying this to cause argument, just heard this when it happened and hearing the same still now. Seems nobody wants to say it.
Staph infections, pneumonia, it's all deadly.
Either way, glad he got medical attention and is back on his feet.

Being on meds for life (due to organ replacement) is going to be very tough.

Sincerely hope he bounces back and enjoys his limited remaining years.

<RomeroSalute>
 
This is so incredible.

People can shit on Ben for not being an "exciting" fighter, or not liking his personality, but he's a legit warrior and has gone through (and come back) from something that would kill or cripple most people. He's the definition of a badass, to overcome something like that and not let it ruin him as a person is amazing.

It's great to see.
 
That is awesome. Good work Ben.
 
