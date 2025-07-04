Ben Askren’s prognosis

Every day is a gift, gentlemen. If Ben gets 5, 10 whatever more years on one hand that sucks but on the other there was a very realistic chance he wasn't gonna make it a few more weeks.



Every morning before I leave I go into my daughter's room and kiss her on the head and tell her I love her. And she's halfway asleep and almost always says "love you dad" back. But even if she doesn't, she knows I've been in there and said it. And if I'm traveling or she's staying at a friend's, I text her that I love her. Probably seems trivial to a lot of people. But God forbid something happen to me during my day, I wanna make sure the last thing she heard from me is that I love her. I'm not morbid or always thinking about dying or anything crazy, but shit happens.