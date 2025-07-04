Ben Askren’s prognosis

moosaev
No idea. Can any of us feel our lungs? I wonder if the low life expectancy is because the body eventually rejects the lungs as a foreign object?I knew this immediately. Googled it. Never wanted to say it. It's quiet depressing. Can he feel his lungs, when they are not his ?
Man losing your lungs is such a shit luck. Mistake he made is not going to the hospital earlier. He complained about infections.
I know, that’s why I said I hope him being young and athletic extends that. But it’s still depressing man, even if he gets 15 extra years that means he’ll pass at 55. That’s around the time when you start sitting back and truly enjoy life, with money, first grand kids, playing golf, going on vacation, etc.
probably couldn't hurt
Maybe he'll live to 80 and his body takes the lungs. I don't even wanna think about this today. God bless him.A guy i worked with had a double lung transplant about a year ago at age 70 , he was a smoker for many years . Last I heard he is still going , much slowed down but can drive and walk into a store and buy his grub.
If Ben Askren makes the next couple months he should be around for some time , 6.6 years is average but some live 15 years or more