Ben Askren’s prognosis

moosaev

moosaev

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Nov 19, 2016
Messages
13,144
Reaction score
19,420
I was curious what the prognosis was for double lung transplant, this shit is mad depressing. There’s a very good chance Ben doesn’t make it to see his kids graduate high school. Horrible. Hopefully him being an athlete and relatively young extends his life expectancy significantly. IMG_2626.jpeg
 
I knew this immediately. Googled it. Never wanted to say it. It's quiet depressing. Can he feel his lungs, when they are not his ?
 
Wonder if jorge thinks this is super necessary too.
 
Trabaho said:
I knew this immediately. Googled it. Never wanted to say it. It's quiet depressing. Can he feel his lungs, when they are not his ?
Click to expand...
No idea. Can any of us feel our lungs? I wonder if the low life expectancy is because the body eventually rejects the lungs as a foreign object?
 
Ben could easily live for 15+ years according to that though. Average age that receives lung transplants seem to be around 50-70yo and you can imagine their ability to recover is vastly worse than a much younger guy who has lived a very healthy lifestyle.
 
usernamee said:
Ben could easily live for 15+ years according to that though. Average age that receives lung transplants seem to be around 50-70yo and you can imagine their ability to recover is vastly worse than a much younger guy who has lived a very healthy lifestyle.
Click to expand...
I know, that’s why I said I hope him being young and athletic extends that. But it’s still depressing man, even if he gets 15 extra years that means he’ll pass at 55. That’s around the time when you start sitting back and truly enjoy life, with money, your children’s weddings and first grand kids, playing golf, going on vacation, etc.
 
usernamee said:
Ben could easily live for 15+ years according to that though. Average age that receives lung transplants seem to be around 50-70yo and you can imagine their ability to recover is vastly worse than a much younger guy who has lived a very healthy lifestyle.
Click to expand...
Man losing your lungs is such a shit luck. Mistake he made is not going to the hospital earlier. He complained about infections.
 
moosaev said:
I know, that’s why I said I hope him being young and athletic extends that. But it’s still depressing man, even if he gets 15 extra years that means he’ll pass at 55. That’s around the time when you start sitting back and truly enjoy life, with money, first grand kids, playing golf, going on vacation, etc.
Click to expand...

Well if it's any consolation he has been and is living that kind of life already minus grand kids. He has money and he has tons of free time given his professions. He's not some blue collar worker who has been working himself to the bone with a shit job 10 hours a day thinking about the retirement day.
 
A guy i worked with had a double lung transplant about a year ago at age 70 , he was a smoker for many years . Last I heard he is still going , much slowed down but can drive and walk into a store and buy his grub.

If Ben Askren makes the next couple months he should be around for some time , 6.6 years is average but some live 15 years or more
 
Every day is a gift, gentlemen. If Ben gets 5, 10 whatever more years on one hand that sucks but on the other there was a very realistic chance he wasn't gonna make it a few more weeks.

Every morning before I leave I go into my daughter's room and kiss her on the head and tell her I love her. And she's halfway asleep and almost always says "love you dad" back. But even if she doesn't, she knows I've been in there and said it. And if I'm traveling or she's staying at a friend's, I text her that I love her. Probably seems trivial to a lot of people. But God forbid something happen to me during my day, I wanna make sure the last thing she heard from me is that I love her. I'm not morbid or always thinking about dying or anything crazy, but shit happens.
 
Kindjal said:
A guy i worked with had a double lung transplant about a year ago at age 70 , he was a smoker for many years . Last I heard he is still going , much slowed down but can drive and walk into a store and buy his grub.

If Ben Askren makes the next couple months he should be around for some time , 6.6 years is average but some live 15 years or more
Click to expand...
Maybe he'll live to 80 and his body takes the lungs. I don't even wanna think about this today. God bless him.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,259
Messages
57,519,261
Members
175,735
Latest member
StandingBodyElbow

Share this page

Back
Top