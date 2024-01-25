Ben Affleck Reportedly Filming The Accountant 2 This Year

KALEWYTEE
Affleck and Jon Bernthal are expected to return in the follow-up to their 2016 hit.
Ben Affleck is finally returning to the world of The Accountant, with the long-awaited second movie in the series set to go into production later this year. The first film, released in 2016, featured Affleck as an assassin with Autism Spectrum Disorder, whose skills as a math savant go into his cover identity as a Certified Public Accountant. The movie, directed by Warrior's Gavin O'Connor, was designed as a franchise for Affleck, but had the challenge of debuting in between the releases of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Zack Snyder's Justice League movie.
Between Affleck's responsibilities to DC and his own directorial efforts, The Accountant kept getting pushed back. According to Deadline, the sequel is finally heading into production this year, with a likely 2025 release date.
The next year, news came that both Affleck and his onscreen brother Jon Bernthal were set to return for the sequel.
"I've always wanted to do three because what, the second one's going to be more with -- we're going to integrate his brother into the story," O'Connor said at the time. "So there'll be more screen time for Bernthal in the second one. And then the third movie's going to be, I call it, 'Rain Man on steroids.' The third movie is going to be the two brothers, this odd couple. The third one is going be a buddy picture."https://comicbook.com/movies/news/ben-affleck-filming-accountant-2-2024-jon-bernthal/
This was one of my favorite movies that Ben has done, So I'm pretty excited for this
