Megatronlee

Megatronlee

Mar 12, 2014
12,545
3,811
After having the BMF title thriller last night I think it’s time for us to admit that belts make guys fight harder.

And not some lamo temporary title. I’m talking about a title like the world title and the BMF title.

The ufc needs to make a cool themed tournament with a shiny belt and people will fight harder guys
 
