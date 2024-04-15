Megatronlee
After having the BMF title thriller last night I think it’s time for us to admit that belts make guys fight harder.
And not some lamo temporary title. I’m talking about a title like the world title and the BMF title.
The ufc needs to make a cool themed tournament with a shiny belt and people will fight harder guys
