Bellator was too strong for PFL

Some of the fights were not competitive at all (Nemkov/Cappelozza, McKee/Collard, Jackson/Cooper). Onlyfans models ruined Eblen but he got that one 2-1 in a very difficult fight tho.

The only one that shit the bed was Bader but it was expected. Coker loved the guy for some reason and the only GP's in Bellator that were shitty were the HW ones (they were full of past prime fighters even MWs). His wins at HW were against: old Fedor 2x, old Kongo, washed King Mo that lost 3 more fights after that, Mitrione that lost 3 more fights after that. His only good win against a prime fighter was Moldavsky who got smashed by Linton in the first round later. So he was just the right guy and the right time when the division was a mess. Nemkov is miles better than Bader. Bilostenniy too most likely would have smashed him

Ryan Bader on this card:
GHIvQcQWEAAPpdr


Sorry but I just couldn't resist. This is my revenge for him beating Fedor <45>


So the next champs that haven't fought are Mix, Usman, Patricio. How do you see them fare against PFL's champs?
 
I thought Impa beat Eblen by doing more damage sure Eblen won 2 rounds but he was only getting position, needs to be a rematch.
 
I like Bader, but to put him into proper perspective, at his best around 10 years ago he was a solid gatekeeper LHW in the UFC where he was finished 5 times before he left for Bellator. And he never even earned a title shot in the UFC. Granted, LHW was very strong at that time with Jones, Cormier, Rumble, etc.

He's now a 40-year LHW who doesn't have to cut to 205 and has no business fighting even semi-decent 265-pound guys.
 
