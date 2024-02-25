Bellator was too strong for PFL

Some of the fights were not competitive at all (Nemkov/Cappelozza, McKee/Collard, Jackson/Cooper). Onlyfans models ruined Eblen but he got that one 2-1 in a very difficult fight tho.The only one that shit the bed was Bader but it was expected. Coker loved the guy for some reason and the only GP's in Bellator that were shitty were the HW ones (they were full of past prime fighters even MWs). His wins at HW were against: old Fedor 2x, old Kongo, washed King Mo that lost 3 more fights after that, Mitrione that lost 3 more fights after that. His only good win against a prime fighter was Moldavsky who got smashed by Linton in the first round later. So he was just the right guy and the right time when the division was a mess. Nemkov is miles better than Bader. Bilostenniy too most likely would have smashed himRyan Bader on this card:Sorry but I just couldn't resist. This is my revenge for him beating FedorSo the next champs that haven't fought are Mix, Usman, Patricio. How do you see them fare against PFL's champs?