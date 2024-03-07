Bellator may be gone, but the cursed main events never die

Fatback96
Red Belt
@red
- Joined
- Feb 23, 2016
- Messages
- 7,723
- Reaction score
- 14,588
PFL’s big event with their huge French star Cedric Doumbe gets cut short with a random injury in the main event.
You heard it here first. The Bellator curse LIVES ON. No one is safe.
Definitely why UFC never bought them out. They didn’t want the curse, as well as John McCarthy as commentator lolol sorry had to throw that in there
