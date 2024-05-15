Bellator Champion's Series Paris

Bellator Champions Series: Paris | MMA Event | Tapology Bellator Champions Series takes place Friday, May 17, 2024 with 10 fights at Accor Arena in Paris, France. View fight card, video, results, predictions, and news.

Aspen Ladd (-160) looks better than her opponent everywhere, by my admittedly limited taping. She'll have a 4" reach advantage. Kayla Harrison had some trouble holding her down, so I don't see Katalova being able to. Neither is a great striker, but Katalova only has a left straight (southpaw).I could take Patchy Mix -275.