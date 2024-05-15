Bellator Champion's Series Paris

B.Goetz
Aspen Ladd (-160) looks better than her opponent everywhere, by my admittedly limited taping. She'll have a 4" reach advantage. Kayla Harrison had some trouble holding her down, so I don't see Katalova being able to. Neither is a great striker, but Katalova only has a left straight (southpaw).
I could take Patchy Mix -275.