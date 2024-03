Thesnake101 said: Any reason in particular you're going against perennial spoiler Tim Wilde? Sousa didn't really stand out to me in his PFL showing despite being an undefeated guy.



Looked worse in hindsight after Kendly had an easy time with thay tall guy. This feels like another fight where Tim outpoints his opponent. Click to expand...

Massive athleticism and power advantage. Tim I feel is a solid guy who beats other solid guys. Pretty good all round, solid skills everywhere. He just doesn't seem much of an athlete to me and I have a feeling that when he comes across someone with the physical attributes Manumito does he'll have a hard time keeping up.If I was looking at betting Wilde I think I'd live bet as I think the early going will be rough for him.