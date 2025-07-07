Media Bella Mir's advice to Papa Frank after the rematch with Brock Lesnar

I used to be an ardent hater of Frank Mir back in the day. I thought he was an asshole (he is, to an extent), he went to a rival high school, he was the first to finish Nog both ways, KO'd Cro Cop in a boring ass fight. I cheered on when Carwin turned him into a crumpled heap, when Brock beat Frank's head in, his 4 loss run again DC-JDS-Barnett-Overeem (what a murderers row, HW used to be pretty great).

But over the years, I've grown to appreciate Frank, both as a warrior and representative of the sport. Always came to bang, never ducked, one of the most diverse grapplers in HW history.
I'm glad to see him happy in his place in life, that he has a beautiful healthy family with at least one of his kids looking at him as a role model and following in his footsteps.
Good on you Frank
I sure miss those times in UFC HW, Brock/Mir rivalry was so good and so fun, the hype and excitement was crazy at that time. Do you guys remember when Brock got on the mic and went into a crazy rant after the fight and sherdog exploded, never seen so many users online before, there was a new thread on it literally every 10 seconds, it was nuts. Amazing and fun time to be a fan. Its a real shame what UFC HW division has become and how sad it is now.

War Mir and War Brock, thanks for making it fun and entertaining.
 
Frank had a horseshoe up his ass and Brock beat him over the head with it! Can you see him now!? Coors and not Bud Light since Bud won't pay him nothing!

 
