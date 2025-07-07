I used to be an ardent hater of Frank Mir back in the day. I thought he was an asshole (he is, to an extent), he went to a rival high school, he was the first to finish NogKO'd Cro Cop in a boring ass fight. I cheered on when Carwin turned him into a crumpled heap, when Brock beat Frank's head in, his 4 loss run again DC-JDS-Barnett-Overeem (what a murderers row, HW used to be pretty great).But over the years, I've grown to appreciate Frank, both as a warrior and representative of the sport. Always came to bang, never ducked, one of the most diverse grapplers in HW history.I'm glad to see him happy in his place in life, that he has a beautiful healthy family with at least one of his kids looking at him as a role model and following in his footsteps.Good on you Frank