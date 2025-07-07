HoiceNJuicy
Jun 8, 2020
- 489
- 3,517
Seems like they have a great father/daughter relationship. Good for them.
I sure miss those times in UFC HW, Brock/Mir rivalry was so good and so fun, the hype and excitement was crazy at that time. Do you guys remember when Brock got on the mic and went into a crazy rant after the fight and sherdog exploded, never seen so many users online before, there was a new thread on it literally every 10 seconds, it was nuts. Amazing and fun time to be a fan. Its a real shame what UFC HW division has become and how sad it is now.
War Mir and War Brock, thanks for making it fun and entertaining.