Believe or not but theres been a previous better fiinish at 4:59 of round 5

A spinning backwards elbow in a fight he was losing on all scorecards at 4:59 of round 5.



 
yes indeed. unless there are some very short memories around here that one should be pretty fresh in peoples' minds
 
A spinning backwards elbow in a fight he was losing on all scorecards at 4:59 of round 5.



that one was extremely lame and slimey because Yair was the one losing the fight and he taunted Korean Zombie into a brawl that KZ was stupid enough to jump into.

When Max did it was cool because he was actually winning and didn't need to do that.
 
that one was extremely lame and slimey because Yair was the one losing the fight and he taunted Korean Zombie into a brawl that KZ was stupid enough to jump into.

When Max did it was cool because he was actually winning and didn't need to do that.
This 100%
 
Kinda interesting that the Yair elbow was on the UFC 25th anniversary show, and the Max KO was on UFC 300. Special moments for special cards.
 
