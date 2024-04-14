Believe or not but theres been a previous better fiinish at 4:59 of round 5

filthynumber1
A spinning backwards elbow in a fight he was losing on all scorecards at 4:59 of round 5.
that one was extremely lame and slimey because Yair was the one losing the fight and he taunted Korean Zombie into a brawl that KZ was stupid enough to jump into.
When Max did it was cool because he was actually winning and didn't need to do that.