Believe or not but theres been a better fiinish at 4:59 of round 5

filthynumber1 said:
A spinning backwards elbow in a fight he was losing on all scorecards at 4:59 of round 5.



Click to expand...


that one was extremely lame and slimey because Yair was the one losing the fight and he taunted Korean Zombie into a brawl that KZ was stupid enough to jump into.

When Max did it was cool because he was actually winning and didn't need to do that.
 
Kinda interesting that the Yair elbow was on the UFC 25th anniversary show, and the Max KO was on UFC 300. Special moments for special cards.
 
Which is exactly why I'm fine with people saying this was "ONE OF" the best KOs. People are way too quick to jump on moments in real timeclaiming they are the outright best. Max's KO was the most badass probably, but Yair's was crazier in terms of it came out of literally nowhere and we've never seen that technique be used before.
 
That's one of the three ko I don't even believe can happen again with Buckley kick and mas knee.
 
filthynumber1 said:
A spinning backwards elbow in a fight he was losing on all scorecards at 4:59 of round 5.
Click to expand...

Nah, the fact that he was losing on all the score cards is exactly why it's not quite as iconic. It was still one of the biggest surprise KOs ever, but the context isn't as powerful because Yair had nothing to lose.

Max, OTOH, could have easily just jogged around the octagon for 10 seconds. Instead, he intentionally gave Gaethje--one of the hardest hitters in the division--what was essentially an almost 50/50 shot to steal the fight at the very last moment just to prove a point about who was more bad ass, and then KO'd him instead (an outcome an overwhelming number of people never saw coming).

That context just can't be beat.
 
Danespina said:
All three of the 5th round 4:59 finishes were terrific.
Click to expand...
Paul Craig, Mighty Mouse, Zombie, & Max? I think there are 4.

As for which one was "better", I can see the argument for Yair. He took the fight on 2 weeks notice, at altitude, 5 rounds, vs Prime Zombie.

But Max did it at UFC 300 against a guy who everyone(at least on Sherdog) told me was going to literally kill Max. He'll never be the same. Tony 2.0.

I slightly lean Max, then Yair, then Mouse, then Craig.

EDIT: Craig was NOT round 5, but did win in the final second as well as the aforementioned.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,267
Messages
55,410,518
Members
174,765
Latest member
DiazSlap

Share this page

Back
Top