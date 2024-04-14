Believe or not but theres been a better fiinish at 4:59 of round 5

filthynumber1
A spinning backwards elbow in a fight he was losing on all scorecards at 4:59 of round 5.
that one was extremely lame and slimey because Yair was the one losing the fight and he taunted Korean Zombie into a brawl that KZ was stupid enough to jump into.
When Max did it was cool because he was actually winning and didn't need to do that.
Weird how that shit happensKinda interesting that the Yair elbow was on the UFC 25th anniversary show, and the Max KO was on UFC 300. Special moments for special cards.
Good grief, who took a dump in your coco pepples?Except Yair is a POS
And Max is The Blessed Man Forever
I'm not a fan of Yair, but calling him a POS? really? Have a bit more respect
And Max is The Blessed Man Forever
Paul Craig, Mighty Mouse, Zombie, & Max? I think there are 4.All three of the 5th round 4:59 finishes were terrific.