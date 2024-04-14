Believe or not but theres been a better fiinish at 4:59 of round 5

filthynumber1 said: A spinning backwards elbow in a fight he was losing on all scorecards at 4:59 of round 5. Click to expand...

Nah, the fact that he was losing on all the score cards is exactly why it's not quite as iconic. It was still one of the biggest surprise KOs ever, but the context isn't as powerful because Yair had nothing to lose.Max, OTOH, could have easily just jogged around the octagon for 10 seconds. Instead, he intentionally gave Gaethje--one of the hardest hitters in the division--what was essentially an almost 50/50 shot to steal the fight at the very last moment just to prove a point about who was more bad ass, and then KO'd him instead (an outcome an overwhelming number of people never saw coming).That context just can't be beat.