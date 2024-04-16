“This is what we’re up against. We’re up against a new form of evil ideology,”

“Cancelling events or cancelling attendance and no-platforming speakers is damaging to free speech and democracy as a result.”

Earlier at the event, anti-migrant sentiment featured in a number of speeches. Some targeted what they saw as the follies of climate policy, “narco-socialism” or “woke indoctrination,” often with sharp opposition to multinational organizations like the EU.





“The last time they wanted to silence me with the police was when the Communists set them on me in ’88. We didn’t give up then and we will not give up this time either!”