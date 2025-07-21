  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

International Belgian Police Arrest Israeli Soldiers, Interrogate Them Over Gaza War Crimes

Belgian police question Israelis over alleged Gaza war crimes​

The Hind Rajab Foundation called the questioning of Israeli soldiers a ‘turning point in global accountability’.

Belgian authorities have interrogated two members of the Israeli military following allegations of serious breaches of international humanitarian law committed in Gaza, the Federal Prosecutor’s Office in Brussels said.
The two people were questioned after legal complaints were filed by the Hind Rajab Foundation and the Global Legal Action Network. The complaints were submitted on Friday and Saturday as the soldiers attended the Tomorrowland music festival in Belgium.
“In light of this potential jurisdiction, the Federal Prosecutor’s Office requested the police to locate and interrogate the two individuals named in the complaint,” said the prosecutor’s office in a written statement on Monday. “Following these interrogations, they were released.”
The questioning was carried out under a new provision in Belgium’s Code of Criminal Procedure, which came into effect last year. It allows Belgian courts to investigate alleged violations abroad if the acts fall under international treaties ratified by Belgium – including the 1949 Geneva Conventions and the 1984 UN Convention Against Torture.
The prosecutor’s office said it would not release further information at this stage of the investigation.
The Hind Rajab Foundation, based in Belgium, has been campaigning for legal action against Israeli soldiers over alleged war crimes in Gaza. It is named after a six-year-old Palestinian girl who was killed by Israeli fire while fleeing Gaza City with her family early in Israel’s war on Gaza.
Since its formation last year, the foundation has filed dozens of complaints in more than 10 countries, targeting both low- and high-ranking Israeli military personnel.
The group hailed Monday’s developments as “a turning point in the global pursuit of accountability”.
“We will continue to support the ongoing proceedings and call on Belgian authorities to pursue the investigation fully and independently,” the foundation said in a statement. “Justice must not stop here – and we are committed to seeing it through.”
“At a time when far too many governments remain silent, this action sends a clear message: credible evidence of international crimes must be met with legal response – not political indifference,” the statement added.
Israel’s Foreign Ministry confirmed the incident, saying that one Israeli citizen and one soldier were interrogated and later released. “Israeli authorities dealt with this issue and are in touch with the two,” the ministry said in a statement cited by The Associated Press news agency.
The incident comes amid growing international outrage over Israel’s conduct in its war on Gaza. More than two dozen Western countries called for an immediate end to the war in Gaza on Monday, saying that suffering there had “reached new depths”.
After more than 21 months of fighting that have triggered catastrophic humanitarian conditions for Gaza’s more than two million people, Israeli allies Britain, France, Australia, Canada and 21 other countries, plus the European Union, said in a joint statement that the war “must end now”.
“The suffering of civilians in Gaza has reached new depths,” the signatories added, urging a negotiated ceasefire, the release of captives held by Palestinian armed groups and the free flow of much-needed aid.
On Sunday, the World Food Programme accused Israel of using tanks, snipers and other weapons to fire on a crowd of Palestinians seeking food aid.
It said that shortly after crossing through the northern Zikim crossing into Gaza, its 25-truck convoy encountered large crowds of civilians waiting for food supplies, who were attacked.
“As the convoy approached, the surrounding crowd came under fire from Israeli tanks, snipers and other gunfire,” it said on X, adding that the incident resulted in the loss of “countless lives” with many more suffering critical injuries.
“These people were simply trying to access food to feed themselves and their families on the brink of starvation. This terrible incident underscores the increasingly dangerous conditions under which humanitarian operations are forced to be conducted in Gaza.”
Gaza’s Health Ministry described the Israeli attack, which killed at least 92 people, as one of the war’s deadliest days for civilians seeking humanitarian assistance.
More than 59,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since Israel began its war on Gaza in October 2023, according to local health officials. Much of the territory lies in ruins, with severe shortages of food, medicine and other essentials due to Israel’s ongoing blockade.

Fabulous news, well done to Belgium.

Hopefully sooner or later Israeli war criminals are arrested and sentenced wherever they go.
 
Croo67 said:
Islamist group wastes Belgian police time by reporting Israeli soldiers for the same crimes Hamas committed.
Click to expand...

Why would you be against this?

It's a European nation arresting non-natives, isn't that your whole bag?

I'm pretty sure they'd arrest a Hamas operative if they wound up there, too, so it's not like it's one or the other.

Are you against international law, or do you really not mind this at all?
 
Siver! said:
Why would you be against this?

It's a European nation arresting non-natives, isn't that your whole bag?

I'm pretty sure they'd arrest a Hamas operative if they wound up there, too, so it's not like it's one or the other.

Are you against international law, or do you really not mind this at all?
Click to expand...
I don’t give a fuck about Palestine or Israel, like most of the forum - hence why there’s a dedicated thread that everyone but you weirdos ignore.

I have actually bulk bought Ukraine flags, in the hope it becomes trendier than Palestine again. There is money to be made in this.
 
Croo67 said:
I don’t give a fuck about Palestine or Israel, like most of the forum - hence why there’s a dedicated thread that everyone but you weirdos ignore.

I have actually bulk bought Ukraine flags, in the hope it becomes trendier than Palestine again. There is money to be made in this.
Click to expand...

I'm none the wiser to what your issue is, but okay.
 
Siver! said:
I'm none the wiser to what your issue is, but okay.
Click to expand...
A European police force dancing to the beat of Islamists is not thread-worthy, particularly on a topic which has its own dedicated thread.
 
If I was Israel, all Belgian tourists would have to sit through the videos of the October 6 massacre and then questioned if they support the Belgian government detaining Israeli soldiers.
 
Croo67 said:
A European police force dancing to the beat of Islamists is not thread-worthy, particularly on a topic which has its own dedicated thread.
Click to expand...

The Islamists didn't write the laws that were broken, bro.

And that's fine, you can hit the report button and ask it to be merged if you like.
 
Whippy McGee said:
If I was Israel, all Belgian tourists would have to sit through the videos of the October 6 massacre and then questioned if they support the Belgian government detaining Israeli soldiers.
Click to expand...
So you're not in favor of freedom of speech lol. Why don't we just have every country force tourists to watch snuff videos at this point then.
 
TheMoa said:
earlier this year the same happened in Brazil. Apparently the HRF had even video evidence and geodata of the dude installing explosives (per the brazilian news I read). Now having specific video of the dude seems wild to me, how are they tracking them across the world?

Found the news on CNN too
Click to expand...

Excellent!

Hope they serve a life sentence if they were planting explosives etc.

Any idea what happened to them?

This is the only pro to having a televised genocide - the war criminals will get caught far easier now than when Mossad had to hunt Nazis internationally, say.
 
avenue94 said:
So you're not in favor of freedom of speech lol. Why don't we just have every country force tourists to watch snuff videos at this point then.
Click to expand...

I hate to break it to you, because you don't sound like an American, but Freedom of Speech is not arresting Israeli Soldiers and interrogating them. Also, Freedom of Speech does not protect foreigners in the USA... and clearly not in Israel.
 
Whippy McGee said:
If I was Israel, all Belgian tourists would have to sit through the videos of the October 6 massacre and then questioned if they support the Belgian government detaining Israeli soldiers.
Click to expand...
some countries try to take International courts seriously. If Netanyahu came to Brazil like he went to USA this month, he would be arrested. The same reason Putin didnt personally came to the last BRICS meeting here
 
Croo67 said:
I don’t give a fuck about Palestine or Israel, like most of the forum - hence why there’s a dedicated thread that everyone but you weirdos ignore.
Click to expand...
Thread title:

Belgian police question Israelis over alleged Gaza war crimes​


obama-come-on-what-2.gif
 
My war crimes are justified because of your war crimes
 
Siver! said:
Excellent!

Hope they serve a life sentence if they were planting explosives etc.

Any idea what happened to them?

This is the only pro to having a televised genocide - the war criminals will get caught far easier now than when Mossad had to hunt Nazis internationally, say.
Click to expand...
it was one dude named Yuval Vagdani
he was on vacation here, once the judge ordered the investigation he fled the country
 
TheMoa said:
it was one dude named Yuval Vagdani
he was on vacation here, once the judge ordered the investigation he fled the country
Click to expand...

What a coward.

Though I imagine he was allowed to leave all the same.
 
Hopefully more countries will make it harder and harder for israelis to enjoy their vacation abroad after slaughtering kids.
 
